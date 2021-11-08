Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (8 November 2021)

They took advantage of Telecom Italia TIM, after the rally recorded in the last two sessions of last week. Bitcoin jumped to $ 66,000

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the week with minimal variations. No news from the Moody’s agency, which confirmed the rating and outlook of the Italian Republic. Meanwhile, the placement of the fourth issue of the BTP Futura, the government bond proposed by the MEF and intended exclusively for the retail market, began today.

At 09.25 the FTSEMib was down 0.04% to 27,785 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.02%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.4%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.46%).

THE major US stock indices they made fractional progress in the last session of the week, following the October employment data. The Dow Jones made progress of 0.56% to 36,328 points, with a new all-time high of 36,485 points. The S & P500 rose 0.37% to 4,699 points, after setting the new all-time high of 4,719 points. Positive performance also for the Nasdaq (+ 0.2% to 15,972 points, below the new all-time high of 16,053 points).

There Tokyo stock exchange started the week with a negative session. The Nikkei index lost 0.35% to 29,507 points.

The bitcoin jumped to $ 66,000 (about € 57,000).

The BTP-Bund spread has returned to 115 points.

L’EUR stands at $ 1,155.

Banking protagonists of the day at Piazza Affari.

BPER Bank started the day with a minimum progress of 0.18% at € 1.9365. The institute communicated the financial results for the first nine months of 2021, characterized by a general improvement in the main income statement items and credit quality. The management has indicated that in the last part of 2021 the bank’s business will continue to be focused on the growth of ordinary profitability, on the improvement of the risk profile and on the maintenance of a solid capital position.

He took advantage of Telecom Italia TIM (-0.88% to € 0.3382), after the rally recorded in the last two sessions of last week. According to what was written in Il Sole24Ore over the weekend the telephone giant would have ended up in the crosshairs of some private equity funds.



