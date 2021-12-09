Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (9 December 2021)

UniCredit will be in the spotlight on the day the bank led by Andrea Orcel will present the new strategic plan. Without shaking the stocks of the oil sector

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main financial markets they started the session with minimal variations.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib was up by 0.12% to 26,783 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.15%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.39%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.43%).

THE major US stock indices have made fractional progress. The Dow Jones was up 0.1% to 35,755 points, while the S & P500 gained 0.31% to 4,701 points. A plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+ 0.64% to 15,787 points).

Negative closing for the Tokyo stock exchange. The Nikkei index lost 0.47% to 28,725 points, the day’s low.

The bitcoin it has fallen below $ 50,000 (approximately € 44,000).

The BTP-Bund spread has touched the 130 points.

L’EUR is confirmed over 1.13 dollars.

In the spotlight UniCredit (+ 0.43% to 11.6 euros), on the day when the bank led by Andrea Orcel will present the new strategic plan.

Without shaking the stocks of the oil sector, despite the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) touched 73 dollars a barrel.

ENI it rises by 0.08% to 12.4 euros.

At Euronext Growth Milan Svas Biosana fails to make price due to excess of rise (theoretical progress + 35.6%), on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The shares had been placed at 12.5 euros, with an initial capitalization of the company of approximately 70 million euros.

International Care Company also fails to make price for excess of rise, after finishing the first session at Euronext Growth Milan with a jump of 50%. Borsa Italiana announces that from Thursday 9 December 2021 and until further notice on the shares it will not be possible to place orders without a price limit (orders at best).



