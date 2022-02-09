Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (9 February 2022)

Banking stocks are in the spotlight, after the sharp rises recorded the previous day. Negative performance for BPER Banca, while BancoBPM gains 6.5%

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and of the main European financial markets are consolidated in positive territoryrecording increases in the order of 1-2%.

At 15.25 the FTSEMib it was up 2.24% to 27.004 points, just below the intraday high of 27.009 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share earned 2.23%. Similar performance for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 2.33%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 2.18%).

The bitcoin has exceeded $ 44,000 (approximately € 38,500).

The spread Btp-Bund it remains just above 155 points.

L’EUR reached nearly $ 1,145.

Important insights for banking sector stocks.

Negative trend for BPER Bank (-1.4732a 2.02 euros). The institute communicated i preliminary financial results of 2021, a year characterized by a general improvement in the main income statement items and credit quality. The management reported that in 2022 the bank’s business will continue to be focused on the growth of ordinary profitability, while revenues are expected to increase, supported in particular by the commission component relating to the managed savings and bancassurance sector. The top management has proposed the distribution of a dividend of 0.06 euros per share.

On the other hand, BancoBPM rose sharply (+ 6.51% to € 3.189). Some investment banks have revised up the target price on the institution after the spread of financial results for 2021.

Also good Mediobanca (+ 2.03% to € 10.57)after the spread of financial results for the 1st half of 2021/2022, the period closed with a net profit of 525.8 million euros, up by 28.1% compared to the 410.6 million recorded in the same months of the previous year. Mediobanca reported that the estimates for the next six months show a stabilization of credit volumes, while the cost of risk is expected to remain at contained levels.

Excellent performance for FinecoBank (+ 2.49% to € 15.63)after the spread of financial results for the year 2021, closed with an adjusted net profit of 349.2 million euros, up 7.6% compared to the 324.5 million recorded the previous year, despite the higher systemic contributions. During the conference call to comment on the results, the top management of FinecoBank indicated that in the next few years they expect a steady growth of the dividend.

In fractional progress Leonardo (+ 0.64% to 6.27 euros). The aerospace company has decided to interrupt the process of selecting a partner for the automation business, as it cannot identify a person capable of ensuring a solid future development for the Genoese hub. Consequently, Leonardo is launching an analysis path to define the necessary interventions on the organization, governance and processes.

At the FTSEMib in evidence CNH Industrial (+ 3.41%), Iveco Group (+ 5.22%) e Stellantis (+ 3.26%). Very good too STM (+ 4.26%).

Intercos earns 4.12% at 13.14 euros. The company confirmed the start of negotiations for a commercial agreement with Dolce & Gabbana. The deal relates to the production of some perfume and make-up lines starting from 2023.



