Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (9 February 2022)

Banking stocks are in the spotlight, after the strong increases recorded the previous day. Negative performance for BPER Banca, while BancoBPM gains 6%

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and of the main European financial markets are consolidated in positive territoryrecording increases in the order of 1-2%.

At 10.15 the FTSEMib was up by 1.89% to 26,911 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 1.9%. Similar performance for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 2.06%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 2.07%).

The bitcoin it has risen to 43,500 dollars (just over 38,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread dropped to 155 points.

L’EUR it stands just above $ 1.14.

Important insights for banking sector stocks.

Negative trend for BPER Bank (-2.44% to € 1,997). The institute communicated the preliminary financial results for 2021, a year characterized by a general improvement in the main income statement items and credit quality. The management reported that in 2022 the bank’s business will continue to be focused on the growth of ordinary profitability, while revenues are expected to increase, supported in particular by the commission component relating to the managed savings and bancassurance sector. The top management has proposed the distribution of a dividend of 0.06 euros per share.

On the other hand, BancoBPM rose sharply (+ 5.98% to € 3.173). Some investment banks have revised up the target price on the institution after the release of the financial results of 2021.

In fractional progress Leonardo (+ 0.58% to € 6.266). The aerospace company has decided to interrupt the process of selecting a partner for the automation business, as it cannot identify a person capable of ensuring a solid future development for the Genoese hub. Consequently, Leonardo is launching an analysis path to define the necessary interventions on the organization, governance and processes.

Intercos earns 3.33% to 13.04 euros. The company confirmed the start of negotiations for a commercial agreement with Dolce & Gabbana. The deal relates to the production of some perfume and make-up lines starting from 2023.



