Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (9 March 2022)

Excellent start of the day for the major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and for the main European financial markets that register immediately increases in the order of 3-4%.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib was up 3.81% to 23,188 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it recovered 3.74%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 3.22%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+ 2.28%).

THE major US stock indices closed a session characterized by several changes of direction in negative territory. The Dow Jones fell 0.56% to 32,633 points, while the S & P500 lost 0.72% to 4,171 points. A minus sign also for the Nasdaq (-0.28% to 12,796 points).

There Tokyo stock exchange ended the session in negative territory. The Nikkei index left 0.3% on the ground at 24,718 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 24,682 points and a high of 25,084 points.

The bitcoin has exceeded 41,500 dollars (about 38,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread has shrunk to 145 points.

L’EUR it went above $ 1.09.

Securities from the banking sector remain the protagonists.

UniCredit records a jump of 6.82% to 9.632 euros. The institute has provided a update on the exhibition of the institute in Russia. Reasoning on an extreme scenario, i.e. in the event that the totality of the maximum exposure cannot be recovered and is canceled, according to UniCredit, the impact on the institution’s CET1 ratio at the end of 2021 (15.03%, which discounts the dividend accrued in 2021 for 1.2 billion euros) would be around 200 basis points. Consequently, the bank’s management has decided to confirm the cash dividend for the year 2021 of 1.2 billion euros, maintaining a CET1 ratio above 13% even in the worst case scenario.

Excellent start for too BancoBPM And Intesa Sanpaolo who earn 5.67% and 6.43% respectively.

Focus on stocks in the oil sectorafter the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in April 2022) returned to $ 125 a barrel.

ENI recovers 1.32% to 13.85 euros.

In reverse Tenaris loses 1.08%.

Telecom Italia TIM remains in the spotlight. The title of the telephone group registers a 3.36% progress to 0.2582 euros. The Moody’s agency worsened the long-term debt rating of the telephone group by one level, taking it from “Ba2” to Ba3 “, after the disclosure of the financial results for the year 2021, which showed a sharp decline in the gross operating margin organic. The prospects for the Telecom Italia TIM rating for the next few quarters remain negative.

At MidCap, brilliant sitting start for Salvatore Ferragamo (+ 3.7% to € 15.84), after the disclosure of the financial results for the 2021 financial year, which closed with revenues of 1.14 billion euros, an increase of 29.5% and a positive final result. Furthermore, Salvatore Ferragamo’s top management reported that in perspective, the resilience of the pandemic in some areas, the conflict in Ukraine and its geopolitical effects determine an extremely complex and unpredictable scenario. Consequently, the management does not deem it appropriate to provide forecasts on the evolution of the current year.



