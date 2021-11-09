Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (9 November 2021)

UniCredit started the session with a rise. Moncler, on the other hand, is in sharp decline. Bitcoin jumped to $ 68,000 and set a new all-time high at $ 68,494.

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the day below par, in line with the indications that emerged during pre-opening. The placement of the fourth issue of the BTP Futura continues, after a first day of sluggish offerings.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib lost 0.21% to 27,653 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was down 0.2%. Opposite trend for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.17%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.21%).

THE major US stock indices they made fractional progress in the first session of the week. The Dow Jones rose 0.29% to 36,432 points, with a new all-time high of 36,566 points. The S & P500 gained 0.09% to 4,702 points. A plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+ 0.07% to 15.982 points).

Negative closing for the Tokyo stock exchange. The Nikkei index left 0.75% on the ground at 29,285 points.

The bitcoin it jumped to 68,000 dollars (about 58,500 euros) and set a new all-time high at 68,494 dollars.

The BTP-Bund spread remains below 115 points.

L’EUR fluctuates around 1.16 dollars.

UniCredit began the session with a rise of 0.96% to 11.592 euros. The institute led by Andrea Orcel has announced the sale of the entire stake in Yapı ve Kredi Bankası. In detail, 18% of the share capital will be sold for a total consideration of approximately € 0.3 billion at current exchange rates, while the remaining 2% will be sold on the market. UniCredit expects that the transaction will have an overall moderate positive impact on the consolidated CET1 ratio (low-mid single digit), based on the data as at 30 September 2021. For the year 2021, assuming other conditions, the transaction will generate an impact negative on the consolidated income statement of approximately € 1.6 billion.

Spotlights always on Telecom Italia TIM after the strong volatility recorded in the last few sessions. The stock of the telephone company is down by 0.69% to 0.3313 euros.

Strong downward start for Moncler (-3.32% to 65.9 euros).



