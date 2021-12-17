Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (December 16, 2021)

Bank stocks are on the move: they took profits on Banca Carige after the rise accumulated in the previous two sessions. Well the oil. Telecom Italia TIM and STM in red

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets they finished the session in positive territory, after indications of moneratary policy by the ECB. The central bank confirmed the accommodative stance of its monetary policy, although it decided to revise the pace of net asset purchases in the coming quarters, based on the economic recovery and inflation outlook over the month. However, Piazza Affari has folded back from the highs of the day, in the wake of the negative performance of some banking stocks.

The FTSEMib it gained 0.44% to 26,782 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 26,707 points and a maximum of 27,041 points. The FTSE Italia All Share it made progress of 0.39%. Minimal variations for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.04%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.09%). In the session of 16 December 2021, the turnover rose 2.78 billion euros, compared to 2.23 billion on Wednesday; 684,866,671 shares changed hands (602,373,981 in Wednesday’s session).

At 17.30 the bitcoin it was back under $ 48,500 (less than € 43,000).

The spread Btp-Bund it has expanded beyond 130 points.

L’EUR it returned to $ 1.13.

In the swing i securities of the banking sector.

He took advantage of Banca Carige (-2.38% to € 0.7439) after the sharp rise accumulated in the previous two sessions.

Minus sign also for BPER Bank (-4.25% to € 1,779), BancoBPM (-1.9%) e UniCredit (-0.53%).

In reverse, Intesa Sanpaolo ended the day up 1.86%.

Positive performance for stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) exceeded 72.5 dollars a barrel.

ENI it recovered 1.65% to 12.198 euros.

Also good Saipem (+ 0.83% to € 1.7565) e Tenaris (+ 2.87% to € 9.106).

Telecom Italia TIM recorded a fall of 0.93% to 0.4391 euros. The telephone giant has provided a update of the financial forecasts for 2021. In particular, the organic EBITDA After Lease of the Domestic Business Unit is estimated to decrease (“low teens decrease”) compared to the previous year, with a worsening compared to the previous forecast communicated in October (“high single-digit decrease”), attributable mainly to lower revenues from fixed telephony.

Day characterized by strong volatility for STM; the title of the Italian-French group it lost 1.56% to 41.93 euros. Moody’s has improved the long-term debt rating of the Italian-French group by one level, taking it from “Baa3” to “Baa2”. The agency has also improved the outlook on STM’s rating for the next few quarters, taking it from “stable” to “positive”.

The strong rises in CNH Industrial (+ 4.38% to 15.955 euros) and of Stellantis (+ 3.3% to € 16.854).

At Euronext Growth Milan, sales on SIF Italia (-3.85% to 2.5 euros), on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The shares were placed at € 2.6, with an initial capitalization of the company of approximately € 18.35 million.



