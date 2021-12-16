Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (December 16, 2021)

Bank stocks are always in the spotlight: they took profits on Banca Carige after the rise accumulated in the previous two sessions. Great day for STM. Telecom Italia TIM in red

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets increases in the order of 1-2%, pending the indications of moneratary policy by the ECB.

At 13.00 the FTSEMib it earned 1.25% at 27,000 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 26,798 points and a high of 27,041 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it was up by 1.26%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 1.27%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+ 1.26%).

The bitcoin has exceeded $ 49,000 (approximately € 43,500).

The spread Btp-Bund has shrunk to 125 points.

L’EUR fluctuates around 1.13 dollars.

Always in the spotlight i securities of the banking sector.

Taken of benefit on Banca Carige (-0.26% to 0.76 euros) consolidates the sharp rise accumulated in the previous two sessions.

Minus sign also for BPER Bank (-1.67% to 1.827 euros).

Positive performance for stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) touched 72 dollars a barrel.

ENI it recovers 1.53% to 12.184 euros.

Also good Saipem (+ 1.15% to 1.762 euros) e Tenaris (+ 2.12% to € 9.04).

Telecom Italia TIM records a decrease of 1.35% to 0.4372 euros. The telephone giant has provided a update of the financial forecasts for 2021. In particular, the organic EBITDA After Lease of the Domestic Business Unit is estimated to decrease (“low teens decrease”) compared to the previous year, with a worsening compared to the previous forecast communicated in October (“high single-digit decrease”), attributable mainly to lower revenues from fixed telephony.

Excellent day for STM (+ 2.86% to € 43.815), in line with the positive trend of stocks in the technology sector. Moody’s has improved the long-term debt rating of the Italian-French group by one level, taking it from “Baa3” to “Baa2”. The agency has also improved the outlook on STM’s rating for the next few quarters, taking it from “stable” to “positive”.

Also noteworthy is the sharp rise in Stellantis (+ 3.38% to € 16.868).

At Euronext Growth Milan focus on SIF Italy (unchanged), on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The shares were placed at € 2.6, with an initial capitalization of the company of approximately € 18.35 million.



