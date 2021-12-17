Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (December 17, 2021)

Heavy downturn for DiaSorin after the approval of the industrial plan for the four-year period 2022-2025. Strong sales also on Banca Carige and STM. Tomica Telecom Italia

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets they record in the order of a percentage point in the last session of the week. Today is an important day technical deadlines: futures and option contracts on stocks and indices expiring in December 2021. Pierre Veyret – technical analyst at ActivTrades – indicated that traders are thinking about different monetary policies adopted by the FED and the ECB. “These different policies can lead to uneven recoveries as well as uneven performance of securities, with a significant impact on investor decisions regarding portfolio exposures,” warned the expert.

At 15.25 the FTSEMib it lost 1.19% to 26,465 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 26,352 points and a maximum of 26,681 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it was down 1.18%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.17%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-1.3%).

The bitcoin it has risen to 46,500 dollars (less than 41,500 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund stands at 130 points.

L’EUR it fell to $ 1.13.

DiaSorin registers a slide of 9.26% to 161.65 euros, after a stop due to excess downside. The diagnostic company approved the industrial plan for the four-year period 2022-2025 and ratified the project for the redefinition of the corporate structure. In particular, DiaSorin expects to close 2022 with total revenues down by 2%, as a result of the reduction in turnover from the activities related to Covid-19 (Covid turnover down from the estimated 370 million euros for 2021 to 150 million expected for 2022). Excluding the activities related to Covid-19, DiaSorin indicates revenue growth of around 24% for 2022. The adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022 is expected to be around 35%.

Banca Carige yields 4.15% to € 0.713. The Interbank Deposit Protection Fund confirmed that it had received a non-binding expression of interest from BPER Bank (-0.37%) for the acquisition of the entire stake held in the capital of the Ligurian institute. The FITD specified that the expression of interest has terms and conditions to be further investigated, as the level of recapitalization required for Banca Carige does not comply with the statutory provisions relating to interventions of this type.

FinecoBank (-3.67% to € 15.22) is driving the decline in banks active in managed savings.

Sales on stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) fell below 71 dollars a barrel.

ENI is down by 1.3% to 12.04 euros.

Down It is in the (-0.69% to € 6.602). The board of directors of the electricity giant has authorized the issue, by 31 December 2022, of one or more non-convertible subordinated hybrid bonds (including perpetual ones) for a maximum amount of 3 billion euros, to be placed exclusively with investors institutional, European and non-European, also through private placements.

Negative trend for Stellantis (-2.14% to € 16.494). ACEA (the European association that groups automobile manufacturers) announced that 713,346 cars were registered in the European Union in November 2021, down by 20.5% compared to 897,332 in the same period of 2020. In Stellantis sales also fell sharply in November 2021: last month the automotive group recorded a drop in registrations of 23.5% with 151,973 cars sold; as a result, Stellantis’ market share in Europe stood at 21.3%.

In sharp decline STM (-3.15% to € 40.61), in line with the negative trend of stocks in the technology sector.

In reverse, Telecom Italia TIM earns 1.43% to € 0.4454.

At Euronext Growth Milan, a negative tone for Sababa Security (-4.64% to 3.5285 euros), on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The shares were placed at 3.7 euros, with an initial capitalization of the company of approximately 27 million euros.



