Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (February 14, 2022)

The geopolitical tensions between the United States and Russia over the Ukraine question weigh heavily. Definitely negative performance for securities in the banking sector

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the first session of the week with discounts of more than 3%in the wake of the geopolitical tensions between the United States and Russia on the Ukraine question.

At 09.30 the FTSEMib was down 3.74% to 25,957 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was losing 3.71%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-3.46%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-3.04%).

The bitcoin stands at $ 42,000 (just over € 37,000).

The BTP-Bund spread it has widened beyond 165 points.

L’EUR confirmed below $ 1,135.

Definitely negative performance for securities in the banking sector. DBRS Morningstar analyzed the results relating to the financial statements of 2021 communicated by the main institutes listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. According to experts, banks are returning to profitability levels prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the risks remain under control.

BancoBPM loses 5.69% to 3.349 euros, after last week’s rally, on the back of rumors of an interest in UniCredit (-4.92% to € 14.918).

In sharp decline too MPS Bank (-6.41%), BPER Bank (-5.62%), Mediobanca (-5.35%) e Intesa Sanpaolo (-5.61%).

Equities in the oil sector are also under pressuredespite the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in March 2022) reduced to 94.5 dollars a barrel.

ENI records a decrease of 1.91% to 13.27 euros.

The leap of BE (+ 26.5% to 3.34 euros). Engineering, through a special purpose vehicle, announced its intention to purchase 58,287,622 BE shares, at a unit price of 3.45 euros. The price incorporates a premium of around 31% over BE’s closing price in the session of 11 February 2022 (€ 2.64). Among the sellers there is also Drums IP (-2.73%).

In sharp decline, however Tesmec (-10.8% to € 0.1426). The company has revised the financial estimates for 2021. In detail, Tesmec ended last year with revenues of approximately 194 million euros, compared to the forecast of approximately 200 million, and a margin of more than 14% (it was initially expected at 15%).



