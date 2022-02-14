Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (February 14, 2022)

Reductions in the order of 2-3% for the main European financial centers. The geopolitical tensions between the United States and Russia over the Ukraine question weigh heavily.

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the first session of the week with discounts in the order of 2-3%in the wake of the geopolitical tensions between the United States and Russia on the Ukraine question.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib was down 2.79% to 26,215 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was losing 2.71%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-2.61%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-2.28%).

THE major US stock indices they recorded sharp falls in the last session of the week. The Dow Jones closed down 1.43% to 34,738 points, while the S & P500 lost 1.9% to 4,419 points. Worst performance for the Nasdaq (-2.78% to 13.791 points). Securities in the financial sector and technology are in trouble.

In sharp decline the Tokyo stock exchange, in line with the negative trend of the main Asian financial markets. The Nikkei index left 2.23% on the ground at 27,080 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 26,948 points and a high of 27,326 points.

The bitcoin it stands at just under $ 42,500 (just under € 37,500).

The BTP-Bund spread it has widened beyond 165 points.

L’EUR it fell below $ 1,135.

Bad start for banking sector stocks. DBRS Morningstar analyzed the results relating to the financial statements of 2021 communicated by the main institutes listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. According to experts, banks are returning to profitability levels recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the risks remain under control.

BancoBPM loses 4.96% to 3.375 euros, after last week’s rally, on the back of rumors of an interest of UniCredit (-4.59% to € 14.97).

Stocks in the oil sector try to limit the damageafter the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in March 2022) reached $ 94.5 a barrel.

ENI records a fractional decline of 0.3% to 13.488 euros.

To the STAR segment BE fails to make price for excess of rise. Engineering, through a special purpose vehicle, announced its intention to purchase 58,287,622 BE shares, at a unit price of 3.45 euros. The price incorporates a premium of around 31% over BE’s closing price in the session of 11 February 2022 (€ 2.64). Among the sellers there is also Drums IP (-2.27%).

Starting in strong decline, however, for Tesmec (-6.63% to € 0.1492). The company has revised the financial estimates for 2021. In detail, Tesmec ended last year with revenues of approximately 194 million euros, compared to the forecast of approximately 200 million, and a margin of more than 14% (it was initially expected at 15%).



