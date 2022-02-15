Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (February 15, 2022)

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the session with fractional rises. The rises of BancoBPM and BPER Banca stand out

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets began the session with fractional risesafter the heavy correction suffered the previous day.

At 09.15 the FTSEMib was up by 0.52% to 26,553 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.55%. Plus minus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.98%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.52%).

Generally bending i major US stock indices in the first session of the week. The Dow Jones closed down 0.49% to 34,566 points, while the S & P500 lost 0.38% to 4,402 points. Closing in a draw for the Nasdaq at 13,791 points.

Negative closing for the Tokyo stock exchange. The Nikkei index lost 0.79% to 26,865 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 26,725 points and a high of 27,205 points.

The bitcoin it rose over $ 43,500 (just over € 38,500).

The BTP-Bund spread is back below 170 points.

L’EUR remains above $ 1.13.

Focus on banking sector stocks.

BancoBPM remains in the spotlight. The institute’s stock started the day with a 6.07% rise to € 3.742.

Excellent start for too BPER Bank (+3.64 to 2.05 euros). The institute has communicated that it has signed the contract for the acquisition of a controlling interest, equal to approximately 80% of the current capital of Banca Carige (unchanged at € 0.7901) held by the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund and the Voluntary Intervention Scheme. Following the closing, BPER Banca will launch a mandatory takeover bid on the remaining shares of the Ligurian bank at the unit price of 0.8 euro.

Stocks in the oil sector need to be monitoredafter the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in March 2022) reached $ 94.5 a barrel.

ENI records a fractional increase of 0.39% to 13.376 euros.

On parity Saipem (+ 0.09% to 1.141 euros). The engineering company has announced that on March 15, the board of directors will approve the revision of the 2022/2025 strategic plan presented on October 28, 2021.

Fair start of the day for Telecom Italia TIM (+ 0.75% to € 0.4161). The board of directors of the telephone company met for an update on the progress of the work on the business plan. In general, the plan will identify the model for each business activity that guarantees its development in terms of innovation, profitability and value creation. Furthermore, the Board of Directors acknowledged that the activity started on January 26 by the CEO is continuing to explore possible strategic options also through solutions that involve overcoming vertical integration.

At Euronext Growth Milan focus on Technoprobe, on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The title records a increase of 8.58% at € 6.189. The company’s shares were placed at € 5.7, with an initial capitalization of the company of € 3.43 billion.



