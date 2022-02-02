Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (February 2, 2022)

Saipem on the swing after the heavy correction suffered in the previous two sessions. Positive intonation for Stellantis and for STM. Good performance for bankers

Fractional progress for the major indexes of the Italian Stock Exchange and for the main European financial markets; the equity markets of the Old Continent consolidate the trend underway for two sessions.

At 10.15 the FTSEMib earned 0.57% to 27,380 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was up by 0.58%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.7%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.93%).

The bitcoin it fell below $ 38,500 (about 34,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread remains over 135 points.

L’EUR it touched 1.13 dollars.

Saipem in the swing (-0.49% to 1.3275 euros), after the heavy correction suffered in the previous two sessions. According to what reported by Il Sole24Ore, the management of the engineering company is working on a capital increase and a debt restructuring, after having announced on Monday the start of preliminary contacts with the banking counterparties as well as with the shareholders ENI and CDP Industria to verify their willingness to support an adequate financial maneuver.

Positive trend for the securities of banking sector.

The rise of the BancoBPM (+ 3.09% to € 2,899). Very good too Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 1.63% to € 2.7135) e UniCredit (+ 1.66% to € 14.486).

Generali earns 0.7% to € 18.81. The insurance giant has signed an agreement for the acquisition of La Médicale, an insurance company aimed at healthcare professionals, following the exclusive negotiation with Crédit Agricole Assurances. The total consideration for the transaction is € 435 million (subject to adjustments at closing), while the estimated impact on Generali’s Regulatory Solvency Ratio is approximately -4.3 percentage points.

Positive intonation for Stellantis (+ 0.61% to € 17.45). The Ministry of Transport announced that just under 108 thousand cars were registered in Italy in January 2022, down by 19.7% compared to over 134 thousand in the same period last year. According to what was reported by the main press agencies in January 2022, registrations of Stellantis amounted to just under 39 thousand units, down by 26.7%. As a result, the automotive group’s market share stood at 35.8%.

STM earns 1.33% to 42.015 eurosin the wake of the excellent quarterly results reported by the US group AMD.

At Euronext Growth Milan focus on Altea Green Power, after ending the first session of listing with a jump of 46.7%. The title records a decrease of 5.15% at 1.67 euros.

Excellent performance for Vantea Smart (+ 6.77% to € 7.89). The company ended the year with a turnover of 34.3 million euros, double compared to the 17.16 million obtained in 2020. With the same group perimeter, the growth in revenues was 88% .



