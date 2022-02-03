Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (February 3, 2022)

Spotlights always on Saipem, after the correction suffered in the previous three sessions. On the fractional rise Monte dei Paschi di Siena and IntesaSanpaolo

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and of the main European financial markets record fractional reductions, pending the ECB’s monetary policy decisions. According to Matteo Ramenghi – Chief Investment Officer of UBS WM Italy – the situation for the equity markets remains fluid and the stock exchanges could continue to show high volatility in the short term. “For investors who currently have a lower equity market allocation than they want over the long term, a phase of volatility may offer the opportunity to increase strategic positions,” suggested the expert.

At 10.10 the FTSEMib was down 0.33% to 27,300 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was losing 0.37%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.75%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-1.2%).

The bitcoin it dropped to $ 37,000 (just under € 33,000).

The BTP-Bund spread it has widened to 140 points.

L’EUR stands at $ 1.13.

Spotlights always on Saipem, after the correction undergone in the previous three sessions. The stock of the engineering firm recorded an increase of 0.46% to 1.3225 euros.

Some ideas between securities of the banking sector.

In progress the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+ 0.81% to € 0.9476). The Sienese institute has communicated that in the context of the next board of directors, convened for next 7 February 2022, a point concerning a corporate governance check concerning the figure of the chief executive officer and general manager Guido has been added to the agenda. Bastianini.

Positive performance also for Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 0.48% to € 2.71)on the day the bank’s board of directors will meet to examine the financial results for 2021. Meanwhile, IntesaSanpaolo has announced that it fully complies with the capital requirement in terms of Common Equity Tier 1 ratio set at 8.81% a starting from 1 March 2022 following the results of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP).

General yields 0.11% to € 18.745. The insurance giant has resolved to submit to IVASS the question whether the overall stake acquired by the Caltagirone Group, the CRT Foundation and Delfin (equal to 16.309% of the capital from the latest official communications) is subject to authorization pursuant to the legislation on insurance in relation to the joint acquisition of qualified shareholdings, in any case greater than 10%.



