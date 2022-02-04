Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (February 4, 2022)

Saipem’s decline does not stop, after the strong correction suffered in the previous four sessions. IntesaSanpaolo and Enel also fell. Positive intonation, however, for ENI

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and for the main European financial markets are confirmed in negative territory in the last session of the week. Massimo De Palma – Head of Multi Asset Team of GAM (Italy) SGR – analyzed the recent recovery of the equity markets after the profound correction caused by the decisions of the FED, ready to intervene more decisively to fight inflation. The expert believes that buying on weakness with every correction may no longer be the correct strategy. In reverse, “speed and flexibility in modifying the asset allocation they will be the key to facing the markets in the near future, “- concluded Massimo De Palma.

At 11.25 the FTSEMib it was down 1.24% to 26,752 points, just above the intraday low of 26,750 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it was losing 1.18%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.62%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.76%).

The bitcoin it rose to 38,000 dollars (just over 33,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund reached 150 points.

L’EUR jumped over $ 1,145.

It does not stop the descent of Saipem, after the strong correction suffered in the previous four sessions. The title of the engineering company yields 4.18% to 1,182 euros.

Positive intonation, on the other hand, for ENI, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in March 2022) reached 91.5 dollars a barrel. The title of the Six-legged Dog earn 1.04% to 13,426 euros.

Brilliant performance for Saras (+ 11.7% to € 0.5966). Barclays analysts raised the target price on the refining company to € 0.9 and brought the rating to “Overweight”. The new target price implies an increase of almost 70% compared to the closing price of Saras in the session of February 3, 2022 (0.534 euros).

Focus on the securities of the banking sector.

Intesa Sanpaolo records a decrease of 1.3% to 2.6925 euros. The institute led by Carlo Messina communicated i preliminary financial results of 2021, the year ended with a sharp increase in net income and a decline in non-performing loans. In addition, the bank’s board of directors formulated the proposed allocation of the operating profit and announced its intention to proceed with a buy back, as well as having approved the business plan for the period 2022-2025.

Minus sign also for the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (-0.61% to € 0.9426). The Sienese institute has announced that it has received the final decision of the ECB regarding the capital requirements to be met starting from March 1, 2022. In particular, the minimum overall requirement in terms of CET 1 ratio is equal to 8.8%. Furthermore, on the basis of the capital ratios in place at 31 December 2020, in the context of the SREP decision, the ECB confirmed the restriction decision on dividends for Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

It is in the loses 1.56% to 6.673 euros. The electric giant has communicated i preliminary financial results of 2021, year closed with an increase in revenues and gross operating profit. Net debt is also growing.

The discounts of Stellantis and STM.




