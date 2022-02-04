Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (February 4, 2022)

Saipem’s decline does not stop, after the strong correction suffered in the previous four sessions. IntesaSanpaolo and Enel also fell. Positive intonation, however, for ENI

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and for the main European financial markets record fractional variations in the last session of the week.

At 10.10 the FTSEMib was down 0.66% to 26,909 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it lost 0.62%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.21%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.23%).

The bitcoin it rose to 38,000 dollars (just over 33,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread reached 150 points.

L’EUR jumped to $ 1,145.

It does not stop the descent of Saipem, after the strong correction suffered in the previous four sessions. The stock of the engineering firm drops 2.27% to € 1.2055.

Positive intonation, on the other hand, for ENI, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in March 2022) reached 91.5 dollars a barrel. The title of the Six-legged Dog earn 1.17% to 13,444 euros.

Focus on the securities of the banking sector.

Intesa Sanpaolo records a decline of 1.04% to 2.6995 euros. The institute led by Carlo Messina communicated i preliminary financial results of 2021, the year ended with a sharp increase in net income and a decline in non-performing loans. In addition, the bank’s board of directors formulated the proposed allocation of the operating profit and announced its intention to proceed with a buy back, as well as having approved the business plan for the period 2022-2025.

A plus sign, on the other hand, for the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+ 0.7% to € 0.955). The Sienese institute has announced that it has received the final decision of the ECB regarding the capital requirements to be met starting from March 1, 2022. In particular, the minimum overall requirement in terms of CET 1 ratio is equal to 8.8%. Furthermore, on the basis of the capital ratios in place at 31 December 2020, in the context of the SREP decision, the ECB confirmed the restriction decision on dividends for Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

It is in the turns red and loses 0.24% to € 6.763. The electric giant has communicated i preliminary financial results of 2021, year closed with an increase in revenues and gross operating profit. Net debt is also growing.



