Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (February 8, 2022)

Brilliant session for Banca MPS, after the release of the preliminary results for 2021. BancoBPM also very well. Another bad day for Enel

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and of the main European financial markets closed the session with fractional rises. Pierre Veyret – ActivTradesa’s technical analyst – reported that uncertainty remains in the short termwith widespread volatility and a lack of directionality in most equity indices.

The FTSEMib it gained 0.31% to 26,412 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 26,202 points and a high of 26,659 points. The FTSE Italia All Share was up 0.23%. A minus sign, on the other hand, for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.4%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-1.47%). In the session of 8 February 2022, the turnover rose to 2.81 billion euros, compared to 2.78 billion on Monday.

At 17.35 on bitcoin had returned over $ 43,500 (just under € 38,500).

The spread Btp-Bund it fluctuated between 155 and 160 points.

L’EUR it fell to $ 1.14.

In general, securities in the banking sector are rising.

Brilliant seat for the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+ 6.67% to € 0.992). The Sienese institute communicated i preliminary financial results of 2021, the year closed with a net profit of 309.5 million euros, from the loss of 1.69 billion recorded in the previous year, a result that included net provisions for risks and charges of 984 million. At the end of 2021, gross impaired exposures amounted to 4.1 billion euros, a slight increase compared to the figure as at 31 December 2020 (equal to 4 billion euros) but down compared to 30 September 2021 (equal to 4.3 billion of Euro). Monte dei Paschi di Siena reported that on 31 December 2021, as in previous quarters, no shortfall emerged, but it assumed that in the 12-month horizon from the reference date, or 31 December 2022 – in the hypothesis that the update of the internal models to the EBA Guidelines should be completed by the end of the 2022 financial year – a shortfall of € 150 million could emerge.

BancoBPM also did very well (+ 2.6% to € 2,994). The institute communicated i financial results for 2021, closed with an improving net profit. Management has provided some indications on 2022 and proposed the distribution of a dividend of 0.19 euros.

The excellent performance of the Credem (+ 3.73% to € 6.68). The institute communicated i preliminary economic and financial results of 2021, the year closed with a net profit of € 352.43 million, an increase of 74.8% compared to the 201.6 million recorded in 2020; the management reported that the profit was positively influenced by the accounting of the effects of the merger by incorporation of Cassa di Risparmio di Cento. The consensus of the analysts published on the Credem website and updated as of 6 December 2021 indicated a net profit of 273 million euros. The management of Credem has proposed the distribution of a 2022 dividend (relating to the 2021 financial year) of € 0.3 per share.

Increases of more than 2% for Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 2.01%) and for UniCredit (+ 2.33%).

The board of directors of BPER Bank (+ 4.71%) for the examination of the financial results of 2021.

Opposite trend for CNH Industrial (+ 2.45% to € 13.19) and Iveco Group (-3.66% to € 8.43)after the disclosure of the financial results for the 2021 financial year. CNH Industrial ended the financial year with strong improvement in revenues and profitability; in addition, the management has provided some financial indications for 2022, relating to industrial activities. Iveco Group communicated i financial results (carve-out) for the whole of 2021 prepared according to international accounting standards.

Utilities are generally downin the wake of the rise in the yield of BTPs.

Sales to Enel again (-1.56% to € 6.331). The electricity giant has provided the analysts’ new estimates for the entire year 2022. According to the consensus drawn up on the indications of 26 investment banks, Enel should close the current year with a gross operating margin of 19.08 billion euros. The consensus indicates an ordinary net profit of approximately 5.67 billion euros; consequently, the net profit per share is estimated at 0.56 euros. At the end of 2022, Enel’s net debt is expected to be 56.75 billion euros.

Bad too A2A (-2.05%) ed Hera (-1.99%).



