Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (February 8, 2022)

Brilliant session for the Sienese institute, after the dissemination of the preliminary results of 2021. Credem was also very good. Spread BTP-Bund between 155 and 160 points.

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and for the main European financial markets recorded fractional increases. Pierre Veyret – ActivTradesa’s technical analyst – reported that uncertainty remains in the short termwith widespread volatility and a lack of directionality in most equity indices.

At 2.30 pm the FTSEMib it was up 0.2% to 26,381 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 26,301 points and a high of 26,659 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share recovered 0.13%. A minus sign, on the other hand, for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.38%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-1.37%).

The bitcoin it returned to $ 43,500 (just over 38,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund it oscillates between 155 and 160 points.

L’EUR it fell to $ 1.14.

Spotlight on banking sector stocks.

Brilliant seat for the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+ 7.25% to € 0.9974). The Sienese institute communicated i preliminary financial results of 2021, the year closed with a net profit of 309.5 million euros, from the loss of 1.69 billion recorded in the previous year, a result that included net provisions for risks and charges of 984 million. At the end of 2021, gross impaired exposures amounted to 4.1 billion euros, a slight increase compared to the figure as at 31 December 2020 (equal to 4 billion euros) but down compared to 30 September 2021 (equal to 4.3 billion of Euro). Monte dei Paschi di Siena reported that on 31 December 2021, as in previous quarters, no shortfall emerged, but it assumed that in the 12-month horizon from the reference date, or 31 December 2022 – in the hypothesis that the update of the internal models to the EBA Guidelines should be completed by the end of the 2022 financial year – a shortfall of € 150 million could emerge.

The excellent performance of the Credem (+ 3.88% to 6.69 euros). The institute communicated i preliminary economic and financial results of 2021, the year closed with a net profit of € 352.43 million, an increase of 74.8% compared to the 201.6 million recorded in 2020; the management reported that the profit was positively influenced by the accounting of the effects of the merger by incorporation of Cassa di Risparmio di Cento. The consensus of the analysts published on the Credem website and updated as of 6 December 2021 indicated a net profit of 273 million euros. The management of Credem has proposed the distribution of a 2022 dividend (relating to the 2021 financial year) of € 0.3 per share.

The boards of directors of BancoBPM (-0.07%) e BPER Bank (+ 3.02%) for the examination of the financial results of 2021.

Opposite trend for CNH Industrial (+ 1.05%) e Iveco (-0.86%), after the disclosure of the financial results for the 2021 financial year.



