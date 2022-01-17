Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (January 17, 2022)

Definitely negative trend for Telecom Italia TIM. Positive performance for stocks in the oil sector and for Enel. Today Wall Street is closed for holidays.

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets they started the week with moderate increases, in one session with no directions from Wall Street, closed for holidays. According to Pierre Veyret – ActivTrades technical analyst – volatility is expected to increase over the course of the week as investors will be cautiously watching the opening of the earnings season, curious to see how corporate results cope with the impact of the Omicron variant and the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the US.

At 16.50 the FTSEMib it was up 0.51% to 27,684 points, just below the intraday high of 27,700 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it was up by 0.55%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.9%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 1.21%).

The bitcoin it stands at just over $ 42,500 (less than € 37,500).

The spread Btp-Bund it remains below 140 points.

L’EUR it fell to $ 1.14.

Definitely negative trend for Telecom Italia TIM (-2.92% to € 0.4381). According to what was written in Il Sole24Ore, over the weekend the telephone giant could wait until the approval of the financial statements and the new strategic plan (scheduled for March 2) to respond to KKR’s request to proceed with the due diligence on the company. Meanwhile, Exane analysts have filed the target price on Telecom Italia TIM, bringing it to 0.31 euros; the experts have also worsened the judgment and are now advising to sell the shares.

Banca Carige it drops by 1.16% to 0.7691 euros. The Ligurian institute has communicated that the data room has been made accessible to serve the due diligence aimed at defining a potential acquisition contract by BPER Bank (-1.2% to 1.9315 euros) of the controlling interest held by the FITD, Interbank Deposit Protection Fund.

Positive performance for stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in February 2022) touched 84 dollars a barrel.

ENI it rises by 0.29% to 13.198 euros.

Better performance for Saipem (+ 0.75% to € 2.019) e Tenaris (+ 2.19% to € 10.485).

In progress It is in the (+ 0.93% to € 6.87), after the decline recorded in the session on Friday.

General earns 0.89% to € 18.605. The company has announced that the director Romolo Bardin, independent director and member of the committees for appointments and remuneration, for investments, for strategic transactions, for transactions with related parties has resigned from the Board. Bardin is the CEO of Delfin – a holding which is part of the shareholders’ agreement stipulated with some companies of the Caltagirone Group and the CRT Foundation, and which holds a 6.618% stake in Generali.

At MidCap, Webuild rose (+ 2.99% to € 2.066). The company announced that it has obtained a new contract in Saudi Arabia for the construction of a mega multi-storey car park with 10,500 spaces in Riyadh. The value of the contract is indicated at 940 million euros.

Among the smaller capitalization companies, the rally of EEMS (+ 17.6% to € 0.1844).



