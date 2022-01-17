Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (January 17, 2022)

Negative start for Telecom Italia TIM. Good performance, on the other hand, for stocks in the oil sector. Today Wall Street will be closed for holidays.

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the first session of the week with fractional rises.

At 09.15 the FTSEMib gained 0.23% to 27,608 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share was up by 0.19%. A minus sign, on the other hand, for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.22%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.22%).

Without direction i major US stock indices in the last session of the week. The Dow Jones closed down 0.56% to 35,912 points, while the S & P500 gained 0.08% to 4,663 points. A plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+ 0.59% to 14,894 points). Today Wall Street will be closed for holidays.

A positive start to the week Tokyo stock exchange. The Nikkei index recorded a gain of 0.74% to 28,334 points.

The bitcoin it fell below $ 43,000 (approximately € 37,500).

The BTP-Bund spread it remains below 140 points.

L’EUR remains over $ 1.14.

Negative start for Telecom Italia TIM (-1.53% to 0.4444 euros). According to what was written in Il Sole24Ore, over the weekend the telephone giant could wait until the approval of the financial statements and the new strategic plan (scheduled for March 2) to respond to KKR’s request to proceed with the due diligence on the company.

Banca Carige it rises by 0.12% to € 0.779. The Ligurian institute has communicated that the data room has been made accessible to serve the due diligence aimed at defining a potential acquisition contract by BPER Banca (+ 0.43%) of the controlling interest held by the FITD, Fondo Interbancario of Deposit Protection.

Positive start for stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in February 2022) exceeded $ 84 per barrel.

ENI earns 0.68% to 13.25 euros.

Better performance for Saipem (+ 1.5% to € 2.034) e Tenaris (+ 2.53% to € 10.52).

In fractional progress It is in the (+ 0.51% to € 6.842), after the decline recorded in the session on Friday.

General it recovers 0.11% to € 18.46. The company has announced that the director Romolo Bardin, independent director and member of the committees for appointments and remuneration, for investments, for strategic transactions, for transactions with related parties has resigned from the Board. Bardin is the CEO of Delfin – a holding which is part of the shareholders’ agreement stipulated with some companies of the Caltagirone Group and the CRT Foundation, and which holds a 6.618% stake in Generali.



