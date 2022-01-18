Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (January 18, 2022)

Another slip for Telecom Italia TIM, which replicated the sharp drop suffered the previous day. Oil and banking stocks on the swing. Minimum discount for Stellantis

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and for the main European financial markets ended the day in negative territory. According to Pierre Veyret – technical analyst at ActivTrades – equity markets are affected by persistent uncertainties and the prospect of a rise in interest rates in the United States. “However, the bearish price action is still seen as temporary, with most market participants looking to hedge their portfolios with other asset classes ahead of the crucial earnings season, “the expert pointed out, according to which investors will take a cautious approach, monitoring the main technical supports of the indices.

The FTSEMib closed down by 0.74% at 27,483 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 27,305 points and a high of 27,585 points. The FTSE Italia All Share it lost 0.84%. Worse performance for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.72%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-2.03%). In the session of January 18, 2022, the turnover rose to 2.55 billion euros, compared to 1.9 billion on Monday.

At 17.30 the bitcoin it had dropped to 41,500 dollars (just over 36,500 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund touched 140 points.

L’EUR dropped below $ 1,135.

One more slip for Telecom Italia TIM (-3.2% to € 0.4232), which replicated the sharp decline suffered the previous day. Barclays analysts cut the target price on the telephone company, bringing it from € 0.35 to € 0.27; the experts have set a “Hold” rating.

Some ideas among bankers.

Positive closing for UniCredit (+ 0.53% to € 13.704). The institute announced that it has entered into an agreement with a securitization vehicle managed by the KRUK group for the sale without recourse of a portfolio of impaired loans deriving from credit agreements to customers of the Corporate segment, both unsecured and mortgage. The portfolio includes exclusively non-performing loans deriving from loan agreements governed by Italian law, for a total amount – gross of value adjustments – of approximately 222 million euros.

In red, however, BancoBPM (-1.54%).

The stocks of the oil sector are swinging, despite the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in February 2022) exceeded $ 85 a barrel during the day.

ENI it gained 0.44% to 13.27 euros. Better performance for Tenaris (+ 2.09%). In red, however, Saipem (-2.7%).

Unchanged Atlantia. The infrastructure holding has signed a contract with the Siemens group for the purchase of the company Yunex Traffic, for a consideration of 950 million euro (Enterprise Value), based on financial resources already available.

Fractional downside for Stellantis (-0.24% to 19.094 euros). ACEA (the European association that groups car manufacturers) has announced that in December 2021 795,295 cars were registered in the European Union, down by 22.8% compared to 1,030,551 in the same period of 2020. In the whole of 2021, registrations fell by 2.4%, despite a reduced comparison base last year. Sales of Stellantis also fell sharply in December 2021: last month the automotive group born from the merger between FCA and PSA recorded a decline in registrations of 25% with 160,209 cars sold.

The rally of the smaller capitalization companies continued EEMS (+ 13.5% to 0.212 euros, after being suspended for excess of the rise for most of the session).

Clabo in evidence at Euronext Growth Milan (+ 5.43% to € 2.72) e TrenDevice (+ 28.3% to € 1.28), after the release of the preliminary financial results for the 2021 financial year, which closed for both companies with strong revenue growth.



