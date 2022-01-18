Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (January 18, 2022)

The Telecom Italia TIM trend remains negative, after the sharp decline suffered the previous day. Oil stocks on the swing. In red Atlantia and Stellantis

Discounts in the order of a percentage point for the major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and for the main European financial markets.

At 10.05 the FTSEMib was down 1.09% to 27,388 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was losing 1.13%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.62%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-1.5%).

The bitcoin it fell below 42,000 dollars (just over 36,500 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread touched 140 points.

L’EUR fluctuates around 1.14 dollars.

The trend of Telecom Italia TIM (-2.54% to 0.4261 euros), after the sharp decline suffered the previous day.

The stocks of the oil sector are swinging, despite the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in February 2022) exceeded $ 85.5 per barrel.

ENI unchanged at 13,212 euros.

In red Atlantia (-0.93% to € 17.08). The infrastructure holding has signed a contract with the Siemens group for the purchase of the company Yunex Traffic, for a consideration of 950 million euro (Enterprise Value), based on financial resources already available.

Negative trend for Stellantis (-1.47% to € 18.858). ACEA (the European association that groups car manufacturers) has announced that in December 2021 795,295 cars were registered in the European Union, down by 22.8% compared to 1,030,551 in the same period of 2020. In the whole of 2021, registrations fell by 2.4%, despite a reduced comparison base last year. Sales of Stellantis also fell sharply in December 2021: last month the automotive group born from the merger between FCA and PSA recorded a decline in registrations of 25% with 160,209 cars sold.



