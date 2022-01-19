Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (January 19, 2022)

Sales again on Telecom Italia TIM, after the sharp correction suffered in the previous two sessions. Positive pitch for stocks in the oil sector. Prysmian is down

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial centers register fractional progress.

At 14.20 the FTSEMib it was up 0.08% to 27,506 points, just below the intraday high of 27,511 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.15%. Better performance for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.86%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.69%).

The bitcoin it rose to 42,000 dollars (just over 37,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund is back to 140 points.

L’EUR it brought back $ 1,135.

Still sales up Telecom Italia TIM (-3.54% to € 0.4082), after the strong correction suffered in the previous two sessions. According to what was written in Il Sole24Ore, the director general of the telephone giant, Pietro Labriola, would have proposed the division of the group’s activities, separating the part of the infrastructures from that of the services.

Positive pitch for stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in February 2022) exceeded 86.5 dollars a barrel.

ENI earns 1.1% to 13,416 euros. Better performance for Saipem (+ 2.77%).

Stellantis is up by 0.81% to 19.248 euros. The automotive giant has announced that the long-term strategic plan will be announced on March 1, 2022, just over a year after listing.

In sharp decline Prysmian (-2.3% to € 31.84). The company reported that the German competition authority (FCO) has carried out inspections at some of the group’s sites in Germany. Prysmian is cooperating with the authority.

In the STAR segment, the performance of Landi Renzo (+ 9.08% to € 0.889). The company announced that SAFE (company of the subsidiary SAFE & CEC) has signed the acquisition of 90% of the capital of Idro Meccanica, a company active in the production of innovative technologies and systems for the compression of hydrogen, biomethane and natural gas. The price (equity value) agreed for 100% of the share capital of Idro Meccanica is equal to 6.4 million euros.

Among the smaller capitalization companies, the run of EEMS (+ 12% to 0.2375 euros), after the rally recorded in the previous four sessions. The share price went from € 0.1292 on January 12 to € 0.212 at the close of January 18. The rise in EEMS took hold after last week the company announced that it had signed the first contract for the supply of natural gas for an expected quantity of 200 thousand cubic meters.



