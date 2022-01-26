Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (January 26, 2022)

Traders await the Fed’s monetary policy decisions. Strong performance for stocks in the banking and oil sector. Tod’s rally stands out at MidCap

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets record increases of more than 2%, pending the monetary policy decisions of the Fed.

At 15.20 the FTSEMib it was up 2.26% to 26,618 points, after hitting an intraday high of 26,651 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it was up by 2.34%. Better performance for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 3.14%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 2.57%).

The bitcoin nearly $ 38,500 (about 34,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund it has widened to 145 points.

L’EUR it is back below $ 1.13.

Strong performance for banking sector stocks.

BPER Bank earns 4.81% to 1,874 euros. The institute announced that at the conclusion of the annual supervisory review and evaluation process (“Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process – SREP”), the ECB established that, from 1 March 2022, BPER Banca must maintain a minimum ratio of capital in terms of Common Equity Tier 1 equal to 8.3%. BPER Banca recalled that at the end of September 2021 the Phased In Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 14.7% (13.7% if calculated in full application, “Fully Phased”), significantly higher than the minimum capital requirements required by the ECB.

Also up sharply Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 3.09% to € 2.566). Il Sole24Ore recalled that on February 4 the institute headed by Carlo Messina will approve the new business plan: according to the financial newspaper, the business plan should include strong investments in digital and Fintech.

Better performance for BancoBPM (+ 4.09%) e UniCredit (+ 3.75% to 13.67 euros).

Positive pitch for stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in March 2022) reached 87 dollars a barrel.

ENI earns 2.64% to 13.44 euros.

Better performance for Saipem (+ 3.43% to 2.035 euros) e Tenaris (+ 4.95% to € 10.815).

Positive sitting for STM (+ 3.12% to € 39.835), in the wake of the quarterly report and the new estimates released by Texas Instruments and found to be above the consensus of analysts.

Rebound of Leonardo (+ 2.09% to € 6.356), after the correction made the previous day.

Very good too Iveco (+ 4.78%) e Stellantis (+ 4.55%).

Tod’s recorded a jump of 13.9% to 45.8 euros. The company communicated the preliminary sales figures for the year 2021, which closed with revenues of € 883.8 million, up 38.7% compared to the € 637.2 million obtained in 2020; at constant exchange rates, turnover would have increased by 39.2%. In the fourth quarter of the year alone, revenues amounted to 261.2 million euros, with an increase of 41.6% compared to the last three months of 2020 and 9.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2019. analysts, published on Tod’s website and updated as of 21 January, indicated sales of 842 million euros.

Definitely positive trend also for doValue (+ 4.93% to € 7.88). The board of directors of the company has approved the industrial plan to 2024 and confirmed the guidance for the year 2021. Furthermore, the management has decided on a new dividend policy based on a growing and sustainable trajectory of the dividend per share in the period 2021- 2024.

Among the smaller capitalization companies spotlights still on ePrice. The stock is once again suspended for excess of the rise after having marked a theoretical progress of 22.2%.



