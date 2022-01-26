Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (January 26, 2022)

Traders await the Fed’s monetary policy decisions. Positive pitch for stocks in the banking and oil sector. Tod’s excellent performance stands out

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the day with increases of more than one percentage point. However, the session could still be characterized by high volatility, pending the monetary policy decisions of the Fed.

At 09.20 the FTSEMib earned 1.2% to 26,342 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was up by 1.24%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 1.63%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.75%).

THE major US stock indices they ended the session in negative territory, following the decline in stocks in the technology sector. The Dow Jones lost 0.19% to 34,298 points, while the S & P500 fell 1.22% to 4,356 points. Worst performance for the Nasdaq (-2.28% at 13,539 points).

Bad day for the Tokyo stock exchange. The Nikkei index left 0.44% on the ground at 27,011 points.

The bitcoin it rose to 37,500 dollars (just under 33,500 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread stands just above 140 points.

L’EUR fluctuates around 1.13 dollars.

Focus on banking sector stocks.

BPER Bank earns 1.2% to € 1.8095. The institute announced that at the conclusion of the annual supervisory review and evaluation process (“Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process – SREP”), the ECB established that, from 1 March 2022, BPER Banca must maintain a minimum ratio of capital in terms of Common Equity Tier 1 equal to 8.3%. BPER Banca recalled that at the end of September 2021 the Phased In Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 14.7% (13.7% if calculated in full application, “Fully Phased”), significantly higher than the minimum capital requirements required by the ECB.

Positive pitch for stocks in the oil sectorafter the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in March 2022) touched 86 dollars a barrel.

ENI earns 1.51% to 13,292 euros.

Better performance for Saipem (+ 3.23% to 2.031 euros) e Tenaris (+ 2.67% to € 10.58).

Positive session start for STM (+ 1.75% to € 39.305)in the wake of the quarterly report and the new estimates released by Texas Instruments and found to be above the consensus of analysts.

Tod’s started the day with a jump of 9.8% to 44.16 euros. The company communicated the preliminary sales figures for the year 2021, which closed with revenues of € 883.8 million, up 38.7% compared to the € 637.2 million obtained in 2020; at constant exchange rates, turnover would have increased by 39.2%. In the fourth quarter of the year alone, revenues amounted to 261.2 million euros, with an increase of 41.6% compared to the last three months of 2020 and 9.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2019. analysts, published on Tod’s website and updated as of 21 January, indicated sales of 842 million euros.

Positive start for too doValue (+ 3.33% to € 7.76). The board of directors of the company has approved the industrial plan to 2024 and confirmed the guidance for the year 2021. Furthermore, the management has decided on a new dividend policy based on a growing and sustainable trajectory of the dividend per share in the period 2021- 2024.



