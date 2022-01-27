Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (January 27, 2022)

The leap of STM stands out, in the wake of the financial data for 2021 and the estimates for the first quarter of 2022. Shares in the banking sector are on the rise. Well Leonardo and Stellantis

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and for the main European financial markets are brought into positive territory, in a session still characterized by great uncertainty, after the indications of the Fed on monetary policy and the statements of Jerome Powell in the subsequent press conference: operators fear a more aggressive monetary policy from the US central bank.

At 15.20 the FTSEMib it gained 1.22% at 26,945 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 26,258 points and a high of 26,958 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share was up by 1.16%. Fractional progress for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.7%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.03%).

The bitcoin it went back to $ 37,000 (over 33,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund remains below 145 points.

L’EUR it fell to $ 1,115.

STM earns 5.41% to 41.995 euros, after the spread of financial results for 2021 and estimates for the first quarter of 2022. The Italian-French group ended the year with an increase in revenues and profitability, even higher than management’s expectations. The company has also provided some indications for the current year: STM aims to close 2022 with revenues between 14.8 billion and 15.3 billion dollars and plans to invest between 3.4 and 3.6 billion dollars in capital expenditure.

The shares of the banking sector.

In the spotlight UniCredit (+ 1.36% to € 13.838). The board of directors of the institute will meet on the same day to examine the financial results of 2021; the data will be communicated on January 27, before the opening of Piazza Affari.

Better performance for BPER Bank (+ 2.11%) e Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 2.03%).

Stocks in the oil sector continue to rise, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in March 2022) reached 88.5 dollars a barrel.

Leonardo earns 1.93% to € 6.458. With regard to the rumors regarding the potential sale of a Leonardo DRS business line, the aerospace company specified that, as usual, it constantly evaluates various options with a view to creating value for its shareholders, including the possibility of proceed with the enhancement of some business lines, including the one in question. However, at the moment Leonardo has not taken any formal decisions in this regard.

Hera is up by 1.85% to 3.574 euros. The company approved the new business plan to 2025 and provided the new dividend policy. Hera anticipates that it will propose to the Board of Directors a 2022 dividend (relating to the 2021 financial year) of 0.12 euros per share compared to the 0.11 euros of the 2021 dividend (relating to the 2020 financial year)

In red Telecom Italia TIM (-0.54% to € 0.4074). The new CEO of the telephone company, Pietro Labriola, illustrated the guidelines of the 2022-2024 industrial plan that will be presented to the Board of Directors on March 2nd. In particular, the manager highlighted how it is necessary to undertake a path of transformation of offers and services for individuals and families and to develop services to businesses in the Cloud, IoT, Cybersecurity, as well as on the strict control of costs and of operating results. In this regard, Pietro Labriola will be able to explore possible strategic options aimed at maximizing the creation of value for shareholders, with specific reference to the group’s infrastructural assets, also through solutions that involve overcoming vertical integration.

Stellantis rises by 2.01% to € 17.754. The auto giant has announced plans to increase its stake in GAC-Stellantis from 50% to 75%. The announcement is a cornerstone of Stellantis’ plan to build new foundations for its China business. GAC-Stellantis is a joint venture formed in March 2010 between the Chinese Guangzhou Automobile Group and Stellantis. The auto giant has specified that further details on the projects for the Chinese market will be announced within the global strategic plan on March 1, 2022.

At MidCap the positive trend of Tod’s (+ 3.52%).

Among the smaller capitalization companies spotlights always on ePrice. The stock recorded a jump of 14.2% to 0.0297 euros, after being suspended for excess of the rise for most of the day.



