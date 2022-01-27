Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (January 27, 2022)

Traders fear a more aggressive monetary policy from the US central bank. Positive start for STM, in the wake of the financial data of 2021

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets began the session with discounts in the order of a percentage point, in the wake of the strong volatility recorded by Wall Street, following the indications of the FED on monetary policy and the statements of Jerome Powell in the subsequent press conference: operators fear a more aggressive monetary policy by the US central bank. Thus, the main US stock indices recorded fractional changes, after gaining 2-3%. The Dow Jones was down 0.38% to 34,168 points, while the S & P500 fell 0.15% to 4,431 points. Positive closing, however, for the Nasdaq (+ 0.02% at 13,542 points).

At 09.10 the FTSEMib lost 0.98% to 26,358 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was down 1.02%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.45%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-1.67%).

In sharp decline the Tokyo stock exchange, in line with the negative trend of the main Asian financial markets. The Nikkei index fell 3.11% to 26,170 points, after hitting a low of 26,045 points.

The bitcoin it slipped to $ 36,000 (just over € 32,000).

The BTP-Bund spread is confirmed above 145 points.

L’EUR it fell to $ 1.12.

STM started the day with a 1.78% rise to € 40.55, after the disclosure of the financial results for 2021 and the estimates for the first quarter of 2022. The Italian-French group ended the year with an increase in revenues and profitability, even higher than management’s expectations. The company has also provided some indications for the current year: STM aims to close 2022 with revenues between 14.8 billion and 15.3 billion dollars and plans to invest between 3.4 and 3.6 billion dollars in capital expenditure.

Sales on securities of the banking sector.

In the spotlight UniCredit (-1.27% to € 13.478). The board of directors of the institute will meet on the same day to examine the financial results of 2021; the data will be communicated on January 27, before the opening of Piazza Affari.

Leonardo yields 1.17% to € 6.262. With regard to the rumors regarding the potential sale of a Leonardo DRS business line, the aerospace company specified that, as usual, it constantly evaluates various options with a view to creating value for its shareholders, including the possibility of proceed with the enhancement of some business lines, including the one in question. However, at the moment Leonardo has not taken any formal decisions in this regard.

Also in red Telecom Italia TIM (-1.68% to 04027 euros). The new CEO of the telephone company, Pietro Labriola, illustrated the guidelines of the 2022-2024 industrial plan that will be presented to the Board of Directors on March 2nd. In particular, the manager highlighted how it is necessary to undertake a path of transformation of offers and services for individuals and families and to develop services to businesses in the Cloud, IoT, Cybersecurity, as well as on the strict control of costs and of operating results. In this regard, Pietro Labriola will be able to explore possible strategic options aimed at maximizing the creation of value for shareholders, with specific reference to the group’s infrastructural assets, also through solutions that involve overcoming vertical integration.

Stellantis started the day with a drop of 0.77% to € 17.27. The auto giant has announced plans to increase its stake in GAC-Stellantis from 50% to 75%. The announcement is a cornerstone of Stellantis’ plan to build new foundations for its China business. GAC-Stellantis is a joint venture formed in March 2010 between the Chinese Guangzhou Automobile Group and Stellantis. The auto giant has specified that further details on the projects for the Chinese market will be announced within the global strategic plan on March 1, 2022.



