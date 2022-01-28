Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (January 28, 2022)

Banking stocks generally decline: UniCredit also up in line with the negative trend of the sector. He took advantage of oil. Positive intonation for Leonardo

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets record decreases in the order of 1-2 in the last session of the week.

At 11.35 the FTSEMib it was down 1.62% to 26,447 points, just above the intraday low of 26,444 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it was down by 1.55%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.02%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-1.22%).

The bitcoin it remains under $ 37,000 (just under € 33,000).

The spread Btp-Bund nearly 145 points.

L’EUR it stands under $ 1,115.

Sector stocks generally decline banking.

Bad UniCredit (-2.06% to € 13.488). The institute led by Andrea Orcel communicated i financial results for the year 2021, closed with revenues and net profit better than guidance. With reference to the dividend policy, UniCredit has indicated that the ordinary distribution proposal of 3.75 billion euros, consisting of cash dividends of approximately 1.17 billion and 2.58 billion in buy-backs of treasury shares, will be subject to the ordinary shareholders’ meeting of 8 April.

Worse performance for BancoBPM (-3.11%) e BPER Bank (+ 3.63%).

He took advantage of oil. ENI is down by 2.01%, while Saipem leaves 4.05% on the ground.

A2A loses 1.67% to 1.7095 euros. The company approved theupdate of the industrial plan for the period 2021-2030 which provides for investments for a total of 18 billion euros, an increase of 2 billion compared to the Plan presented last year. The update of the 2021-2030 plan confirms the dividend distribution targets to shareholders.

Positive intonation for Leonardo (+ 0.56% to € 6.434). The aerospace company expects to close the year with orders, revenues and EBITA in the upper part of the guidance communicated on the occasion of the dissemination of the results for the first nine months of 2021. The management expected revenues between 13.8 and 14.3 billion euros, an EBITA of between 1.08 and 1.13 billion euros and total orders for approximately 14 billion euros. Leonardo estimates a cash flow in 2021 of 200 million euros, about double the original guidance.

In sharp decline Salvatore Ferragamo (-3.65% to € 18.485). The luxury company communicated the preliminary financial results for the year 2021, which closed with revenues of € 1.14 billion, an increase of 29.6% compared to the € 876.51 million obtained in 2020 (figure revised following the classification of the perfume business as a discontinued operation); at constant exchange rates, turnover would have increased by 31.4%.

Brilliant performance, however, for Safilo (+ 4.9% to € 1.628), after the disclosure of the preliminary financial data for the 2021 financial year, which closed with net sales of 969.6 million euros, up by 24.3% compared to the 780.3 million in 2020. Safilo closed the 2021 financial year with a adjusted margins of 8.7%, an improvement compared to the break even recorded in 2020 and an increase of 170 basis points compared to the 7.0% margin recorded in 2019.

Among the smaller capitalization companies it remains in the spotlight ePrice. The stock recorded an increase of 7.36% to 0.0321 euros.



