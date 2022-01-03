Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (January 3, 2022)

Iveco and CNH Industrial fail to make a price at the start of the session. Even Tiscali is unable to make a price due to an excess of increase, after having marked a theoretical progress of 20.7%

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the first session of 2022 with positive performance.

At 09.15 the FTSEMib was up by 0.88% to 27,588 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.83%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.44%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.22%).

THE major US stock indices they had finished the last session of 2021 with fractional declines. The Dow Jones had lost 0.16% to 36,338 points, while the S & P500 had recorded a decline of 0.26% to 4,766 points. Worse performance for the Nasdaq (-0.61% at 15,645 points).

There Tokyo stock exchange it remained closed for holidays.

The bitcoin it dropped to $ 47,000 (just under 41,500 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread remains over 130 points.

L’EUR it stands just below $ 1,135.

Focus on Iveco, on the day of its debut in Piazza Affari, following the signing of the demerger deed with CNH Industrial. The two stocks fail to make a price at the start of the session. Iveco shares are indicated at 11 euros.

Good start for the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+ 1.23% to € 0.903). The Sienese institute has communicated that contacts are continuing with the competent authorities (ECB, SRB and – through the Ministry of Economy and Finance – DG COMP) regarding the contents of the 2022-2026 industrial plan.

Tiscali fails to make an excess price increase at the start of the day, after marking a theoretical progress of 20.7%. The telephone company announced that it had launched the integration project with the retail branch of the Linkem Group. Following the merger, Linkem will become the owner of a 62% stake in Tiscali. As part of the transaction, a proposal to group the Tiscali shares was approved, in the ratio of one new share for every 100 outstanding.



