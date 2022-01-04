Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (January 4, 2022)

Immediate rebound for Iveco Group, after the heavy correction suffered on the day of its debut in Piazza Affari. Good performances for Stellantis and Leonardo

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets confirm the positive trend, registering progress of more than one percentage point. The FTSEMib is back above 28 thousand points, a level that the index had not seen (excluding the dividend cuts) since September 2008. Salvatore Bruno – Head of Investments at Generali Investments Partners – recalled that the first days of the year are always difficult interpretation to try to extrapolate a market trend, thanks to the generally contained volumes and, sometimes, the closures of some markets. As a result, the expert expects episodes of in the first weeks of 2022 volatility, “Even in a context that appears, at the moment, still favorable to risk assets“.

At 15.15 on FTSEMib it was up 1.14% to 28,047 points, just below the intraday high of 28,053 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share earned 1.11%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.84%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.27%).

The bitcoin nearly $ 47,000 (over 41,500 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund it oscillates between 130 and 135 points.

L’EUR it stands under $ 1.13.

Immediate rebound for Iveco Group (+ 7.72% to € 10.888), after the heavy correction suffered on the day of the debut in Piazza Affari. The stock was immediately placed in the main basket of the FTSEMib, as indicated by FTSE Russell. Meanwhile, the first coverage by analysts on Iveco Group shares arrives. In particular, Goldman Sachs has set a “Buy” rating based on a target price of 12 euros.

CNH Industrial took the path of the rise (+ 0.75% to 14.8 euros).

In progress Stellantis (+ 1.82% to € 17.644). The Ministry of Transport announced that just under 87,000 cars were registered in Italy in December 2021, down by 27.5% compared to almost 120,000 in the same period last year. Stellantis also experienced a sharp decline in sales. According to what was reported by the main press agencies, in December 2021 the registrations of the group amounted to almost 32 thousand units (-34.8%). As a result, Stellantis’ market share stood at 36.6%. On the contrary, in the whole year the registrations of the car giant rose by 2.6% with about 550 thousand cars sold.

Positive pitch for bankers.

The rises in the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+ 4.41% to € 0.948) and UniCredit (+ 4.28% to € 14.34).

The trend remains positive for stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in February 2022) reached 77 dollars a barrel.

Leonardo is up by 1.47% to € 6.482. The aerospace company announced that it has finalized the acquisition of the 25.1% stake in the German company HENSOLDT. The price of the transaction was set at 606 million euros.

In the STAR segment, the slide of Tinexta (-4.66% to € 36.42, after hitting a minimum of € 34.2). Il Messaggero put forward the hypothesis of an integration between the company and Prelios. Tinexta pointed out that it had no interest in the operation and specified that – as part of its growth strategy – it is always interested in evaluating various strategic opportunities, without neglecting the analysis of any operation that the various advisors propose as part of the their business.

The strong rise in Ariston Holding (+ 3.74% to € 10.54), in the wake of the first coverage of the analysts on the shares of the company which debuted in Piazza Affari last November 26th.



