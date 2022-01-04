Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (January 4, 2022)

Iveco Group tries the rebound, after the heavy correction suffered on the day of its debut in Piazza Affari. Negative start, however, for Stellantis

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the day with fractional rises, after the good performances achieved in the first session of 2022.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib was up 0.21% to 27,787 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.23%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.43%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.39%).

THE major US stock indices closed the first session of 2022 in positive territory. The Dow Jones recorded a rise of 0.68% to 36,585 points, while the S & P500 recorded a gain of 0.64% to 4,797 points. Better performance for the Nasdaq (+ 1.2% to 15,833 points).

There Tokyo stock exchange ended the first session of 2022 with a strong rise. The Nikkei index gained 1.77% to 29,302 points, just below the day’s high of 29,324 points.

The bitcoin reported over $ 46,500 (just over 41,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread reached 135 points.

L’EUR stands at $ 1.13.

Iveco Group try the rebound (+ 3.09% to € 10.42), after the heavy correction suffered on the day of the debut in Piazza Affari. The stock was immediately placed in the main basket of the FTSEMib, as indicated by FTSE Russell.

Negative start, however, for Stellantis (-0.38% to € 17.262). The Ministry of Transport announced that just under 87,000 cars were registered in Italy in December 2021, down by 27.5% compared to almost 120,000 in the same period last year. Stellantis also experienced a sharp decline in sales. According to what was reported by the main press agencies, in December 2021 the registrations of the group amounted to almost 32 thousand units (-34.8%). As a result, Stellantis’ market share stood at 36.6%. On the contrary, in the whole year the registrations of the car giant rose by 2.6% with about 550 thousand cars sold.

Leonardo started the day with a 0.81% rise to € 6.44. The aerospace company announced that it has finalized the acquisition of the 25.1% stake in the German company HENSOLDT. The price of the transaction was set at 606 million euros.



