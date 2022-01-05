Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (January 5, 2022)

The Iveco Group race continued. Stellantis was also among the best of the day. A decidedly positive session for Telecom Italia TIM and for Pirelli

Positive closing for the major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and for the main European financial markets; the equity markets of the Old Continent consolidated the increases recorded in the first two sessions of 2022. The FTSEMib managed to close over 28 thousand points, level from which he was rejected in the previous session. Saira Malik – Nuveen’s investment manager – expects a rise in equities; however, according to the expert “the volatility it should increase and it will be harder to find opportunities, ”a situation that will make stock selection even more fundamental.

The FTSEMib it made progress of 0.74% to 28,163 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 27,951 points and a maximum of 28,213 points. The FTSE Italia All Share it gained 0.64%. Negative performance, however, for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.18%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.01%). In the session of January 5, 2022, the turnover fell to 2.76 billion euros, compared to 3 billion on Tuesday.

At 17.30 the bitcoin he had returned over 46,500 dollars (about 41,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund exceeded 135 points.

L’EUR consolidated above $ 1.13.

Iveco Group jumped 6.22% to 11.376 euros, after the strong volatility recorded in the first two sessions of 2022. The company announced the signing of a syndicated loan of € 1.9 billion which includes a € 1.4 billion committed revolving credit line and a term loan of 0.5 billion euros.

Excellent performance also for Stellantis (+ 4.03% to € 18.428). The auto giant and Amazon.com have announced a series of global and multi-year deals. The new agreement will facilitate the transition of the mobility sector towards a sustainable future made more efficient by the use of software.

CNH Industrial down by 1.14% to € 14.75. The Fitch agency has improved the long-term rating of the company by two levels, taking it from “BBB-” to “BBB +”, following the spin-off of Iveco Group.

Definitely positive sitting for Telecom Italia TIM (+ 2.7% to € 0.4569). According to what reported by Il Sole24Ore, Kkr is considering the entry of new banking institutions in the consortium that will financially support the US private equity fund in the purchase of the telephone company.

The strong rise in the FTSEMib also stands out Pirelli (+ 5.25% to 6.5 euros). Jp Morgan analysts increased the target price for the tire group from 5.6 euros to 7.5 euros; the experts have also improved the judgment on the stock, bringing it to “Overweight”.

Purchases continued on Ariston Holding (+ 1.51% to € 10.74). Mediobanca analysts began hedging the stock with a target price of 13.5 euros and an “Outperform” rating (it will do better than the market).



