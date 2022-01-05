Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (January 5, 2022)

Leap by Iveco Group, after the strong volatility recorded in the first two sessions of 2022. The strong increases of Pirelli and Telecom Italia TIM also stand out

Fractional progress for the major indices of Borsa Italiana and for the main European financial markets, after the increases recorded in the first two sessions of 2022. Saira Malik – head of investments at Nuveen – expects a rise in equities; however, according to the expert “the volatility it should increase and it will be harder to find opportunities, ”a situation that will make stock selection even more fundamental.

At 10.25 the FTSEMib was up by 0.42% to 28,071 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.39%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.13%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.21%).

The bitcoin it returned over 46,500 dollars (just over 41,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread reached 135 points.

L’EUR is confirmed at 1.13 dollars.

Iveco Group jumped by 4.89% to 11.234 euros, after the strong volatility recorded in the first two sessions of 2022. The company announced the signing of a syndicated loan of € 1.9 billion which includes a € 1.4 billion committed revolving credit line and a term loan of 0.5 billion euros.

CNH Industrial is down by 0.4% to € 14.86. The Fitch agency has improved the long-term rating of the company by two levels, taking it from “BBB-” to “BBB +”, following the spin-off of Iveco Group.

Definitely positive sitting for Telecom Italia TIM (+ 2.43% to € 0.4557). According to what reported by Il Sole24Ore, Kkr is considering the entry of new banking institutions in the consortium that will financially support the US private equity fund in the purchase of the telephone company.

The strong rise of Pirelli (+ 3.3% to € 6.38). Jp Morgan analysts increased the target price for the tire group from 5.6 euros to 7.5 euros; the experts have also improved the judgment on the stock, bringing it to “Overweight”.

Shopping continues on Ariston Holding (+ 2.08% to 10.8 euros). Mediobanca analysts began hedging the stock with a target price of 13.5 euros and an “Outperform” rating (it will do better than the market).



