Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (November 16, 2021)

The main Piazza Affari index closed just below par at the end of an uncertain day. Little moves, but substantially positive, the other exchanges of the Old Continent. Among the Milanese blue chips, Telecom Italia still on the rise after the recovery of the previous session. Sales on banks.

ll FTSEMib it lost 0.23% to 27,805 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 27,801 points and a high of 27,696 points. The FTSE Italia All Share recorded a decline of 0.26%. Negative performance also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.62%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.36%). In the session of November 16, 2021, the turnover rose to 2.41 billion euros, compared to 2.07 billion on Monday; 750,664,685 shares changed hands (723,767,638 in the previous session).

In difficulty the bitcoin which, however, has maintained the threshold of 60 thousand dollars (under 54,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund remained over 120 points.

L’EUR well under $ 1.14.

Among the highest capitalization securities, the continuation of the recovery of Telecom Italia after the progress of about 3% of the previous session. The stock of the telephone group rose 1.29%. Competitor Vodafone’s accounts also contributed to the company’s performance.

Positive too Interpump (+ 3.26%), the best of the FTSEMim.

Banks were in the red, a decline that gradually consolidated over the course of the day. Intesa Sanpaolo recorded a drop of 0.3% while UniCredit it lost 1.24%. Also negative BancoBPM And BPER Bank, down by 1.18% and 1.3% respectively.



