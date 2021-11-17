Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (November 17, 2021)

A slow start for Piazza Affari and for the main indexes of the Old Continent. After the quarterly season, eyes on macroeconomic dynamics

So, at 10.40 am, the FTSEMib rose by 0.17% to 27,852 points while the All Share increased by 0.19%. Mid Cap (+ 0.29%) and Star (+ 0.23%) were also positive.

Positive session, that of yesterday, for the main indices of the US stock exchanges who have closely reviewed their historical highs. The Dow Jones rallied 0.15% while the Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 0.39% to 4,701 points. Best of all did the Nasdaq, up 0.76% to 15,974 points. Among the individual stocks, Home Depot is doing well, up by 5.73% after having released its quarterly report.

Among the individual titles, eyes still focused on the protagonist of these last sessions, Telecom Italia (+ 0.47%), for days in the spotlight.

Few purchases on banks, object of sales in the previous session. Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 0.02%) announced an agreement for the hiring of 1,100 young people on a permanent basis and the voluntary exit of 2 thousand workers. Also up UniCredit (+ 0.75%) e BPER Bank (+ 0.13%).

Good General (+ 0.51%). The entrepreneur Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone increased the share capital again, bringing his stake in the Leone di Trieste to 6.96%.

Down 0.23% Diasorin. The stock of the diagnostics group received the rejection of Kepler Cheuvreux, who in revising the estimates for the next financial years decided to lower from “buy” (buy) to “hold” (maintain) his opinion on the company with a lowered valuation from 225 to 203 euros.



