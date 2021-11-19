Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (November 19, 2021)

Piazza Affari in red in the wake of fears of a resurgence of the pandemic from Covid-19 after the recent announcements of Austria (in lockdown) and Germany (new outbreaks)

Piazza Affari in red after a positive start. Fears of a resurgence of the pandemic from Covid-19 after that weigh heavily Austria announced a new lockdown and Germany announced new outbreaks. The bankers took care of the performance of the entire Italian market. Few stocks are rising.

ll FTSEMib it lost 1.17% to 27,337 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 27,164 points and a high of 27,817 points. The FTSE Italia All Share it recorded a decrease of the same magnitude. Negative performance for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.98%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.4%). In the session of November 19, 2021, the turnover rose to 3.77 billion euros, compared to 2.43 billion on Thursday; 1,154,804,882 shares changed hands (568,407,759 in the previous session).

He stopped the decline on bitcoin, which was confirmed at just over 58 thousand dollars (just over 51 thousand euros).

The spread Btp-Bund remained over 120 points.

L’EUR just over $ 1.13.

Bad banks. Unicredit loses 4.14% e Intesa Sanpaolo 3.36%. Bad too BancoBPM (-2.58%) e BPER Bank (-2.73%). The latter two ended up under UBS’s target. The Swiss investment bank raised its recommendation to “buy” with a target price raised to € 16 on the first and confirmed the same opinion and raised the target to € 2.8 on the second.

Bucking Diasorin (+ 2.38%) e Recordati (+ 2.69%). Also good Telecom Italia (+ 3.65%).

In red ENI (-2.11%) e Tenaris (-2.57%), yesterday in difficulty and subject to sales, after a positive opening. The six-legged dog received a promotion from Barclays, which raised its rating to “overweight” from the previous “equalweight” (neutral), with a target price raised from € 13 to € 16.



