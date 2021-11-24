Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (November 24, 2021)

Launch of a sparkling session for Telecom Italia TIM, after the strong volatility recorded in the last two sessions. Positive start for IntesaSanpaolo, UniCredit and Enel

Starting session in fractional rise for the major indexes of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets, in line with the indications that emerged in pre-opening.

At 09.35 the FTSEMib gained 0.61% to 27,105 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share was up by 0.6%. Positive performance also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.39%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.55%).

THE major US stock indices they ended the session with fractional variations. The Dow Jones rallied 0.55% to 35,814 points, while the S & P500 rose 0.17% to 4,691 points. Negative performance for the Nasdaq (-0.5% at 15,775 points).

There Tokyo stock exchange resumed trading after the holiday break with a negative session. The Nikkei index recorded a decline of 1.58% to 29,303 points.

The bitcoin stands at $ 57,000 (over € 50,500).

The BTP-Bund spread has touched the 130 points.

L’EUR it fell below $ 1.125.

Bubbling session start for Telecom Italia TIM, after the strong volatility recorded in the last two sessions, on the rumors relating to a possible raise of KKR at the price of the takeover bid. Ordinary shares gained 8.77% to € 0.4677, while savings bonds rose 6.79% to € 0.4654.

Positive start for Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 0.8% to 2.3205 euros) e UniCredit (+ 1.67% to € 11.306). The S&P Global agency confirmed the rating on the capital strength of the two institutions and improved the outlook, taking it from “stable” to “positive”.

Is in the started the day with a 0.94% rise to € 6.972. The electricity giant presented the strategic plan for the three-year period 2022-2024 and provided the dividend policy for the period in question.



