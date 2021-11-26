Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (November 26, 2021)

Markets fear the new variant of Covid-19 from South Africa. Strong sales on banking and oil. DiaSorin among the few in positive territory

All the international stock exchanges sink: the major indexes of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets have recorded decreases in the order of 4-5% in the last session of the week. Markets fear the new variant of Covid-19 from South Africa. “The fears of insiders are linked to the fact that the new variant could fuel an acceleration of infections in many countries and put a lot of pressure on health systems, potentially evading vaccine defenses and complicating efforts to reopen economies and solve problems. bottleneck problems in the procurement system “, commented Filippo A. Diodovich, Senior Market Strategist of IG Italia.

The FTSEMib closed down by 4.6% at 25,853 points, the low of the day (high of 26,443 points); over the entire week, the main Borsa Italiana index left 5.43% on the ground. The FTSE Italia All Share it lost 4.44%. Negative performance also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-3.16%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-2.09%). In the session of November 26, 2021, the turnover rose to 4.45 billion euros, compared to 2.15 billion on Thursday; 1,317,847,435 shares changed hands (1,557,218,832 in Thursday’s session).

At 17.30 the bitcoin it had dropped below $ 54,500 (about 48,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread it is brought back to 130 points.

L’EUR exceeded $ 1.13.

Strong sales on bankers.

The reductions of the BancoBPM (-5.81% to € 2.43), Intesa Sanpaolo (-5.75% to € 2.1565) e UniCredit (-6.9% to € 10.494).

Stocks in the oil sector fell sharply, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) slipped to 69 dollars a barrel.

ENI it left 6.23% on the ground at 11.53 euros.

Heavy discounts also for Saipem (-4.99% to € 1,779) and for Tenaris (-7.08% to € 8.842).

Moncler (-6.39% to 62.72 euros) led the decline in luxury companies.

In contrast, however, DiaSorin (+ 5.55% to 187.3 euros), the only positive stock on the FTSEMib.

Telecom Italia TIM remained in the spotlight, after the strong volatility recorded in the last few sessions. Ordinary shares fell by 0.72% to € 0.4805, while i savings securities they lost 1.75% to 0.45 euros. According to reports from the main newspapers, the chief executive officer of the telephone giant, Luigi Gubitosi, could consider remitting the proxies to facilitate negotiations with the US fund KKR.

At MidCap the slip of Autogrill (-8.36% to € 5.7).

Ariston Holding on the swing, on the day of its debut in Piazza Affari. The title remained unchanged, after having fluctuated between a minimum of € 9.813 and a maximum of € 10.268. The shares were placed at € 10.25, for an initial capitalization of € 3.37 billion.



