Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (November 26, 2021)

Markets fear the new variant of Covid-19 from South Africa. Strong sales on banking and oil. Telecom Italia TIM remains in the spotlight

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the last session of the week in strong decline. Markets fear the new variant of Covid-19 from South Africa.

At 09.00 the FTSEMib was down 2.93% to 26.305 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share lost 2.91%. Definitely negative performances also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-2.82%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-2.37%).

There Tokyo stock exchange he finished the week with a decidedly negative session. The Nikkei index left 2.53% on the ground at 28,752 points, after hitting an intraday low of 28,606 points.

Yesterday Wall Street it was closed on the occasion of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The bitcoin it is back below 58,000 dollars (just under 51,500 euros).

L’EUR is confirmed over 1.12 dollars.

Strong sales on bankers.

The declines of BancoBPM (-5.85% to € 2.429) and UniCredit (-6.58% to € 11.272) stand out.

Stocks in the oil sector fell sharply, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in December 2021) slipped to $ 75 a barrel.

Heavy decline for Saipem (-7.37% to € 1.7345).

Telecom Italia TIM remains in the spotlight, after the strong volatility recorded in recent sessions. According to reports from the main newspapers, the chief executive officer of the telephone giant, Luigi Gubitosi, could consider remitting the proxies to facilitate negotiations with the US fund KKR.

Spotlight on Ariston Holding, on the day of its debut in Piazza Affari. The shares were placed at € 10.25, for an initial capitalization of € 3.37 billion.



