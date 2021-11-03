Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (November 3, 2021)

Traders are waiting for the Fed’s monetary policy indications. Excellent day for Ferrari. NEXI also did well. Sparkling debut for Medica

Minimal variations for the major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and for the main European financial markets, pending the monetary policy indications of the Fed.

At 10.25 the FTSEMib was up by 0.08% to 27,212 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.09%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.23%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.8%).

The bitcoin it returned over $ 63,000 (approximately € 54,500).

The BTP-Bund spread remains below 125 points.

L’EUR remains below $ 1.16.

Intesa Sanpaolo protagonist of the session (-0.18% to 2.5075 euros). During the day, the institute led by Carlo Messina will communicate the financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Minimum upside for Stellantis (+ 0.02% to € 17.472). The Ministry of Transport announced that just over 101 thousand cars were registered in Italy in October 2021, down by 35.7% compared to over 157 thousand in the same period last year. Stellantis also experienced a sharp decline in sales. According to what was reported by the main press agencies, in October 2021 the registrations of the group amounted to almost 36 thousand units (-41.7%). As a result, Stellantis’ market share stood at 35.3%.

Excellent day for Ferrari (+ 3.57% to 220.7 euros). After the release of the quarterly data, some investment banks revised upwards the target price on the Prancing Horse stock.

Positive intonation for NEXI (+ 0.42% to € 14.43), after the heavy correction suffered in the last few days. The share price went from € 17.61 on October 26 to € 14.37 at the close on November 2, 2021.

Intercos records a decrease of 1.41% to 14.394 euros, after the jump of 16.8% achieved on the day of the debut in Piazza Affari.

At Euronext Growth Milan (formerly AIM Italia) Medica records a 32% jump to € 35.65, on the day of the debut. The stock was placed at € 27 per share, for an initial capitalization of € 114 million.



