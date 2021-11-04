Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (November 4, 2021)

The Fed confirmed interest rates but decided to start reducing the pace of buying government bonds. Tenaris shines after the quarterly. UniCredit also very well

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets record fractional progress, after the indications of the Fed regarding monetary policy: the US central bank confirmed interest rates but decided to start reducing the pace of purchase of government bonds.

At 10.25 the FTSEMib was up by 0.49% to 27,511 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.51%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.63%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.5%).

The bitcoin stands at $ 61,500 (less than € 53,500).

The BTP-Bund spread it has shrunk below 120 points.

L’EUR it fell to $ 1,155.

In general, the shares of the banking sector.

The performances of the BancoBPM (+ 0.72% to € 2,817) and of UniCredit (+ 2.42% to 11.746 euros).

In reverse, Intesa Sanpaolo loses 1.04% to 2.476 euros.

Great day for Tenaris (+ 4.67% to € 10.18). The company released i financial results for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2021. The numbers for the period January-September showed a strong improvement in turnover and profitability. The leaders expect further sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, with a confirmation of the current levels of margins.

Positive trend for Snam (+ 0.75% to € 5.084). The company communicated i financial results for the first nine months of 2021, a period closed with growing revenues and profitability. Debt also increased. Furthermore, the management confirmed the level of investments announced in the plan, with particular reference to the core business. Based on the results for the first nine months and the forecasts for the entire 2021 financial year, Snam’s management proposed the distribution of an interim dividend for 2022.

In fractional progress General (+ 0.21% to 19.115 euros). The Trieste group announced that at the end of the takeover bid on Cattolica Assicurazioni (unchanged at € 6.46) came to hold 84.475% of the capital of the insurance company listed on the MidCap. The offer, therefore, is effective and can be refined. Generali specified that an efficient path of integration between the two groups has been identified, thanks to the strategic partnership already underway.

At Euronext Growth Milan (formerly AIM Italia) spotlight still on Medica after the + 23.9% achieved on the day of the debut. The title records a increase of 5.23% to 35.2 euros.



