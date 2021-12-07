Borsa Italiana will be open or closed on December 8, 2021 (Immaculate). What about after-hours trading?

© Shutterstock

Tomorrow 8 December 2021 the feast of the Immaculate Conception is celebrated: what does the Borsa Italiana calendar provide for this anniversary?

Tomorrow 8 December 2021 the anniversary of the Immaculate Conception will be celebrated in Italy. Beyond the religious value, the appointment is also a civil holiday. On the traditional calendar, in fact, the day of the Immaculate Conception is marked in red so companies closed and many activities on vacation (in Milan, in particular, the extended weed end is expected since today 7 December is celebrated the important feast of Sant ‘ Ambrogio, patron saint of the Lombard capital).

✅ Know eToro’s social trading? With function CopyTrader™ you can invest by automatically copying the strategies of the best traders in the world! – Today you can have a FREE Demo account with € 100,000 of virtual credit >>

This is the situation on the 2021 civil calendar. And on that of the Italian Stock Exchange? Will Piazza Affari be open or will it be closed tomorrow 8 December 2021? And will the after-hours trading session be limited by traditional hours or will everything be as usual? We will answer all these questions in the following paragraphs. As we often repeat, for a trader knowing when the stock exchange is open and when it is closed is essential to be able to better manage their business. The topic, therefore, is very important.

Borsa Italiana opened on 8 December 2021 (feast of the Immaculate Conception)

Those who are used to investing in the stock market are perfectly aware that closures for civil holidays do not always correspond to days when the Milan stock exchange is closed. An example of the absence of this automatism occurs just tomorrow, days of the Immaculate Conception. As always happens on the occasion of this anniversary, the Milan stock exchange will be regularly open. Therefore, tomorrow 8 December it will be possible to buy shares normally on Piazza Affari.

Always normally it will also be possible to do online trading on the most interesting listed. In this regard, we remind you that the broker eToro (read our full review here) allows you to trade shares without paying commissions. eToro is one of the most important platforms on the market and in fact it is chosen by thousands of investors also because the trial demo account is always free.

Find out here eToro >>> free accounts and virtual 100,000 euros to learn how to trade CFDs

We remind you that the day of the Immaculate Conception (8 December) is not the only circumstance in which a civil holiday does not correspond to a closing for Borsa Italiana holidays. As you can see from the 2021 calendar of the Milan stock exchange, the other occasions in which Piazza Affari is regularly open while on the civil calendar it is marked in red are: January 6 (Epiphany), June 2 (Republic Day), November 1 (All Saints).

Borsa Italiana December 8, 2021: after hours trading active?

We now come to the second question we asked ourselves at the beginning of the article: will the after hours trading session of the Italian Stock Exchange tomorrow 8 December (Feast of the Immaculate Conception) be there or not?

The answer is no. In reality, the after hours segment has already closed since yesterday. The stop will last until tomorrow inclusive. From Thursday 9, then, complete return to normal with the Stock Exchange and after hours segment normally open.

The fact that the after hours segment of the Italian Stock Exchange will be closed tomorrow for the holiday of December 8 it means that no trading is scheduled after the official closing of the Italian Stock Exchange and therefore after 17.30.

Beyond this time, however, it is possible to invest in other markets such as Forex or cryptocurrencies. To operate with the assets of these sectors it is not necessary to activate other accounts. eToro, in fact, allows you to trade online from a single platform (and the trial demo account is always free >>> click here).

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED