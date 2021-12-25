Borsa Italiana will be open or closed today 24 December 2021 (Christmas Eve). What about after-hours trading?

© iStockPhoto

What does the Borsa Italiana calendar foresee for Christmas Eve (24 December 2021)?

As is often the case as we approach a holiday period, doubts may arise as to what will happen on the stock market. This situation is regularly occurring again this year in view of the date of December 24, 2021, Christmas Eve day. What will the Milan stock exchange do today 24 December? Will it be open or will it be closed for holidays?

Usually when we deal with December 24, we usually also refer to Christmas and Boxing Day (December 26). This year, however, both December 25 and Boxing Day fall on Saturday and Sunday and therefore the problem does not even arise.

The only unknown that remains is that of December 24, the day of Christmas Eve. The civil calendar does not include any holidays on the occasion of this anniversary. Tomorrow many companies will be open normally, at least for half the day. And the Milan stock exchange?

As readers who are more attentive to equities certainly know, the calendar calendar does not always coincide with that of the Italian Stock Exchange. Here, Christmas Eve has always been one of those occasions when there is no coincidence. In fact, the Italian Stock Exchange tomorrow 24 December 2021 will be closed for holidays.

From yesterday at 5.30 pm, therefore, a longer weekend than usual began. In past years, when Christmas and Boxing Day did not fall on festive days, the stock market weekend was even longer.

The fact that Borsa Italiana will be closed tomorrow does not mean that it is not possible to trade. In fact, many other markets are normally open from Forex.

After-hours trading: what the calendar provides for the holiday season

If Borsa Italiana will be closed today for holidays, it is obvious that the after-hours trading market it will be unacceptable. In reality, the after hours segment of the Italian Stock Exchange has already closed since yesterday 23 December.

This segment will also remain closed in the days following Christmas, i.e. throughout the period up to January 1st. In fact, the calendar provides for the stop to the after-hours session on the following days: Thursday 23, Monday 27, Tuesday 28, Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 December. Also in January the after hours are closed until day 6 (Epiphany). However, we will talk about this later.

