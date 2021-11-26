Borsa, Milan closes in collapse for the Covid variant (-4.6%). All European squares are also bad – Corriere.it

The fears for the new Covid variant and the slide in the price of oil cause the world stock exchanges to collapse and with them Piazza Affari: the Ftse Mib index closed down by 4.60% at 25,852 points, at the lows of the very hard day on the markets . Closing up at 129 basis points for the spread between BTP and German Bund, with the yield of the Italian ten-year at 0.92% on the secondary market.

For the European markets, the closing of the week in line with the Black Friday of strong volatility on the lists. And so, the stock markets all stop heavily negative under the sell-off. The Dax 30 in Frankfurt lost 4.11% to 15,263 points. The Cac 40 in Paris also collapsed to minus 4.64% to 6,747 points. Black jersey for the Ibex 35 in Madrid which yields 5.08% to 8,392 points. London’s FTSE 100 fell 3.64% to 7,044 points.

Oil, there is a fear of a drop in demand with a new Covid variant

After the opening of trading on Wall Street, the collapse of the oil indices continues, with the WTI falling by 7.74% to 72.32 dollars a barrel, and Brent losing 6.82% to 76.61 dollars per barrel, in the wake of fears caused by the spread of the `Nu variant of Covid-19, which OPEC + is monitoring. The variant could in fact worsen the prospects of the oil market less than a week after the meeting (December 2) that will decide the new production policy. OPEC + is already increasing supply as the United States has decided to draw on strategic reserves to cool prices. However, a Reuters source said Russia, a key member of OPEC +, has not so far worried about the variant of the virus. Over the past few months, OPEC + has resisted US calls for more production to lower crude oil prices but the organization has gone on its way by adding 400,000 barrels a day every month since August.