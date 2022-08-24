Borussia Dortmund do not want Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

Cristiano Ronaldo already saw himself in the colors of Borussia Dortmund this season… but the German club has just put a nasty stop to him.

If Cristiano Ronaldo intends to join Borussia Dortmund this summer according to information from BILD, the converse is far from working. Still according to the same German media, the BVB categorically refuses to recruit the five-time Ballon d’Or during the summer transfer window. The 37-year-old Portuguese is on trial “too old, and his salary expectations are too high”.

Especially since Dortmund already has its titular striker in the person of Anthony Modeste. The French arrived a few weeks ago to compensate for the injury of Sébastien Haller, who is suffering from a testicular tumor. One more door that closes in the face of Cristiano Ronaldo, determined to leave Manchester United this summer to play in the next edition of the Champions League. The chaotic start to the season for Erik ten Hag’s men – beaten by Brighton (1-2) and Brentford (0-4) – undoubtedly motivated the choice of CR7 a little more.