Borussia Dortmund’s cash response to Cristiano Ronaldo

This is THE soap opera of the transfer window. This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo is at the heart of a long saga. This began on July 4 when the Times announced that the Portuguese star wanted to leave Manchester United just a year after returning through the front door. Since then, a lot of information has appeared about the player who wants to play in the Champions League this season. Bored or even annoyed, CR7 ended up breaking the silence this week on his social networks.

The Portuguese will let go of his truths

“You will know the truth when I give an interview in a few weeks. The media only lie. I have a notebook and in the past few months they’ve only gotten it right five times out of the hundred pieces of information they’ve given, so imagine how that goes.”, did he declare. Until then, the former Real Madrid player will be able to add other notes to his notebook because his case is still and always flowing a lot of ink.

This week, we learned that Erik ten Hag, appalled by his attitude, and Manchester United have finally accepted the idea of ​​letting him leave this summer. But the English club, who believe the 37-year-old is doing everything to obtain a contract termination to sign elsewhere more easily, are waiting for their agent, Jorge Mendes, to bring him a serious offer. Which would not be the case according to the English press.

BVB says no to CR7

Still, clubs have been linked with the Portuguese again this week. As explained on our site, Sporting CP still dreams of bringing him back and is working towards it. Yesterday, CBS Sports indicated that the player wants to join Borussia Dortmund where he could play in the C1 and have a place of choice after the departure of Erling Haaland and the long-term absence of Sébastien Haller, who is suffering from a testicular tumor.

Information confirmed by Picture in stride. But the German media later made an update on the BVB’s position on CR7. And it’s pretty clear. Dortmund does not want it at all assured Picture. Financially, the operation is impossible since the 37-year-old footballer receives 29 million euros net per year at Manchester United. A sum that Borussia cannot offer him since the highest paid player in the team, namely Marco Reus, receives 12 million euros per year. Sportingly, although the Portuguese is a machine, the BVB wants to make more room for Youssoufa Moukoko (17) and has already recruited Anthony Modeste (34) to compensate for the loss of Sébastien Haller. A new snub for CR7, which Borussia also found too old.