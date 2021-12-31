Borussia M’gladbach, Eberl: “Zakaria and Ginter away in January? If an exceptional offer arrives”

Interviewed by Sky Deutschland the sporting director of Borussia Monchengladbach Max Eberl spoke about the decisions of Matthias Ginter, in the sights of Inter, and Denis Zakaria, which Roma and Juventus like, not to renew their respective contracts and thus leave the club on a free transfer next summer: “We are about to face a very complicated second part of the season and we wanted to put aside any other thoughts. We let Ginter say he does not want to renew before the winter break, our club is not able to accommodate the offers that other clubs in Europe offer him. I think this way of acting makes sense so that the club can continue to exist tomorrow, the day after tomorrow and five years from now. – Eberl continues – Zakaria also told us that he would not accept the renewal offer and we are not upset by this decision. It is not something that will wipe Borussia from the ground up. Now that we have clarified, we can work towards the future. Off in January? If an exceptional offer arrives we have to sit down at the table and discuss it even if the January market is not exactly the best for these operations “.