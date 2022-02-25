Borussia Monchengladbach mourns the death of its jewel, Jordi Bongard

Mexico City /

The Borussia Mönchengladbach from Germany was shaken by the tragedy after confirming the death of the young defender Jordi Bongardwho died suddenly from a car accident.

Borussia mourns the death of Jordi Bongard. Our U23 player passed away tonight in a traffic accident. Our deepest condolences to family and friends at this difficult time,” the Colts wrote on Twitter.

The 20-year-old footballer was one of the great promises of the white cast, since he had played in its lower categories since 2013counting on professional contract from 2021.

George will always be in our hearts. and thoughts!” they added in the publication.

Out of respect, he Borussia Mönchengladbach He canceled the training of the first team and the Sub-23, a category in which the defender played.

He too Real Madrid He manifested himself on social networks to send his condolences for the player’s early departure.

“The Real Madridits president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Jordi Bongardacademy player Borussia Monchengladbach“.

​​

