Bosch, 700 redundancies in the Bari plant within 5 years. The trade unions: “So the very survival of the factory is at risk”





Seven hundred redundancies within five years on a staff of 1,700 employees. Numbers that in the opinion of the labor unions certified an “even more serious” situation, since they put the survival same as the factory “. The situation of the factory is complicated Bosch from Bari, which had already experienced a moment of serious crisis in 2017, when i layoffs were averted by resorting to social safety nets and at voluntary exits and incentives of 190 people. That agreement is now expiring and the company management, during the meeting in Puglia region, announced that it will be necessary to cut staff by about 40%.

“From an industrial point of view, new ones were attracted products both in the traditional context of diesel both in new sectors. But the continuous contraction of diesel still produces a heavy surplus – explain Gianluca Ficco, national secretary Uilm, and Riccardo Sickle, secretary of Uilm of Bari – Today on non-diesel productions, first of all on e-bike, in fact they work approx 350 people and a further 100 is expected to be committed. However, approximately 80% of the workforce is still busy with diesel, which continues to drop faster and faster due to European provisions. More specifically, the CP1H of 2.1 million pieces in 2017 increased to 400 thousand pieces in 2022 and will in practice be zero in 2027; CP4 from the current 720 thousand pieces will drop to 455 thousand in 2027 ″.

Thus the Bosch management formally declared 700 redundancies at the plant. It is expected that the staff will be adjusted within five years a 1,000 people, with therefore 700 structural redundancies “but” on closer inspection the situation is even more serious, since the productive missions non-diesels assigned to Bari will be able to employ approx 450 people, objectively jeopardizing the very existence of the plant ”, warn Ficco and Falcetta.

“The company – they explain Simone Marinelli, national automotive coordinator for the Fiom-Cgil And Ciro D’Alessio, general secretary Fiom-Cgil Bari – presented a plan of requests to be shared with the trade unions, but not a industrial plan that starting from the enhancement of the productive and employment solidarity of the Italian plants assumes the responsibility of redefining the industrial mission of the plant ensuring full employment. Bosch Bari, on the other hand, limited itself to announcing the collaboration with an external company in charge of probing the market to identify projects to be developed in the coming years ”.

“Like Uilm, we ask Bosch to finally adopt a logic of Italian and European solidarity – claim Ficco and Falcetta – in favor of Bari, since as a whole the German multinational okay and investing in new technologies, only that it is doing it elsewhere ”. “Intra-group solidarity” must serve, urges Uilm, “not only to bring to Bari processes that today are even outsourced, but above all to assign a productive mission adequate in the context of the green economy “.

“With the Region – they add – we have opened a permanent table of crisis and we agree to contact both the parent company and the Ministry of Economic Development. There reconversion of Bari must be one national priority: if the European legislation will prohibit the internal combustion engines and if the money of the PNRR are really aimed at energy transition, then the absolute priority must be to finance the industrial conversion of large factories, such as Bosch in Bari, today focused on internal combustion engines ”.

A modus operandi, that of Bosch, which Fiom is for metalworkers “unacceptable” and if a common path is not undertaken to find a solution by pursuing “cutting employment and labor costs as a priority”, Marinelli and D’Alessio warn: “We will field all initiatives necessary for the defense of the occupation. The government must convene the discussion table, otherwise we will build an initiative of solidarity and struggle with all the workers of the group and of the sector to prevent the workers of Bosch Bari and of theautomotive pay the social price of the government’s inability to field extraordinary resources on the sector “.