Bosch and Marelli, 1,200 redundancies. The electric car makes its first “victims”

EU plan “Fit for 55”, which provides for the stop in 2035 to the production of internal combustion engines, transition to electricity, chip crisis and skyrocketing prices of raw materials and energy begin to claim victims among the employed. This is the case of Bosch and Marelli. Both groups have announced redundancies and to be interested are 700 of the 1,700 workers at the Bosch plant in Bari and 550, between employees and managers, out of a total of 7,900 employed in Italy, for Marelli. The Bosch factory, active since 1999 in Modugno, produces components for diesel engines and is the largest among those of the group in Italy. In recent years, the German giant has invested around eighty million in it, also launching an attempt at productive reconversion. One line has been adapted to make electric scooters for e-bikes, but it wasn’t enough.

Marelli, which the Japanese CK Holdings took over from FCA in 2019, said it was willing to agree with the union instruments based on voluntariness or which, in any case, exclude layoffs. The same group also reaffirms its commitment to implement an investment plan of over 77 million in 2022 despite the adverse conditions of the automotive market and the reduction in customer volumes.

Bosch also gave the government and trade unions the willingness to find ways to better manage the situation. For the German giant, the redundancy plan, to be completed in 5 years, is the direct cause of the announced end of diesel engines, even if everything has yet to be politically defined, whose market share, only in Italy, since 2016 (year of Dieselgate Volkswagen) fell from 57% to 21%. The company’s estimates on production are in sharp decline: for one of the components it will go from 2.1 million pieces baked in 2017 to 400 thousand this year, with zeroing in 2027; for another of the systems, from the current 720 thousand to 455 thousand again in 2027.

The Bosch case in Bari has been on the table for months of the Minister for Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, who also visited the plant and who, in a note, reiterates how “the transition phase must be compatible not only with environmental needs, but also with the social and economic ones. Without this balance – he adds – the bill to pay can become unsustainable ». “These redundancies – says Roberto Benaglia (Fim-Cisl) – are a message to the 1,009 big voters: the country needs a government that carries out industrial policy and protects jobs. And not in the election campaign ».

“The Bosch problem – specifies Uilm – is even more serious: the non-Diesel production missions in Bari will be able to employ about 450 people, jeopardizing the very existence of the site”.